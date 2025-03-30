SignauxSections
Benny Anugrah

Benny Wei XAUUSD

Benny Anugrah
0 avis
Fiabilité
26 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 13%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
90
Bénéfice trades:
34 (37.77%)
Perte trades:
56 (62.22%)
Meilleure transaction:
111.59 USD
Pire transaction:
-53.64 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 973.30 USD (116 664 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 731.14 USD (81 663 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
5 (186.25 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
290.08 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Activité de trading:
37.51%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.30%
Dernier trade:
20 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
11
Temps de détention moyen:
18 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.66
Longs trades:
67 (74.44%)
Courts trades:
23 (25.56%)
Facteur de profit:
1.14
Rendement attendu:
2.69 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
58.04 USD
Perte moyenne:
-30.91 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-367.18 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-367.18 USD (8)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.71%
Prévision annuelle:
32.85%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
45.30 USD
Maximal:
367.18 USD (12.76%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
5.33% (367.18 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.76% (52.12 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 90
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 242
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 35K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +111.59 USD
Pire transaction: -54 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 8
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +186.25 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -367.18 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "MaxrichGroup-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
192 plus...
Thanks for choosing my signal provider!


I am full time trader.

I am swing trader.  There will be some trades held for long periods of time like days even week. Don't worry it's part of my trading system.

I always use pending order. Sometimes there's no trades for days or a week, because i only trade if the market match with my trading systems and open my pending order.

I only trade pairs that i have been back test before (at least 10 years of back test minimum).

I always use stop loss and take profit for all my trades.

I use compounding system strategy for money management.

I don't use martingale or any dangerous systems.

I don't use EA (Robot), this is 100% manual trading. Remember, every trade is not going to be profitable. To get proper results copy my trades for at least 3 months (longest is better).



- Minimum Deposit Required: $10,000

- Recommended Deposit: $20,000

- Leverage: 1:200

- Profit Target: Monthly average profit target is 5% +/- (Compounded if needed)

- Draw-down: Maximum 30% total from balance/equity.

                      Maximum 10% from previous month.        

- Risk per trade: Max 0.5% - 1% from balance


    Notes:

    1. Invest only those funds that you are ready to lose. There is no guarantee for future results by subscribing to the signal you take all the risks.

    2. If you cannot handle the pressure of drawdown, then this signal is not for you.

    3. There will be multiple trades running at a time.

    4.  Trades can be held for overnight.


    Aucun avis
    2025.08.01 20:06
    80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 121 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.08.01 12:42
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.07.28 17:33
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.07.21 14:24
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2025.07.15 16:12
    80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.81% of days out of 104 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.07.03 12:45
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2025.06.27 03:43
    80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 86 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.06.13 07:30
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2025.06.13 07:30
    Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
    2025.06.12 07:34
    Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
    2025.06.08 12:49
    Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
    2025.06.06 14:50
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2025.06.06 07:37
    Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
    2025.06.02 23:20
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2025.06.02 22:20
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2025.06.02 06:43
    80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.06.02 02:37
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.05.15 05:01
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.05.08 02:30
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2025.05.02 03:08
    80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 30 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    Copier

