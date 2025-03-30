SignaleKategorien
Benny Anugrah

Benny Wei Quantitative XAUUSD

Benny Anugrah
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
37 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 26%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
148
Gewinntrades:
57 (38.51%)
Verlusttrades:
91 (61.49%)
Bester Trade:
124.20 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-53.64 USD
Bruttoprofit:
4 120.20 USD (184 584 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-3 157.76 USD (147 872 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
5 (186.25 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
297.81 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading-Aktivität:
36.74%
Max deposit load:
0.30%
Letzter Trade:
17 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
7
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
16 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
2.62
Long-Positionen:
123 (83.11%)
Short-Positionen:
25 (16.89%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.30
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
6.50 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
72.28 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-34.70 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
9 (-349.07 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-367.18 USD (8)
Wachstum pro Monat :
5.81%
Jahresprognose:
70.49%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
45.30 USD
Maximaler:
367.18 USD (12.76%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
5.33% (367.18 USD)
Kapital:
0.76% (52.12 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 148
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 962
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 37K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +124.20 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -54 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 4
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 8
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +186.25 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -349.07 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "MaxrichGroup-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
noch 196 ...
Thanks for choosing my signal provider!


I am full time trader.

I am swing trader.  There will be some trades held for long periods of time like days even week. Don't worry it's part of my trading system.

I always use pending order. Sometimes there's no trades for days or a week, because i only trade if the market match with my trading systems and open my pending order.

I only trade pairs that i have been back test before (at least 10 years of back test minimum).

I always use stop loss and take profit for all my trades.

I use compounding system strategy for money management.

I don't use martingale or any dangerous systems.

I don't use EA (Robot), this is 100% manual trading. Remember, every trade is not going to be profitable. To get proper results copy my trades for at least 3 months (longest is better).



- Minimum Deposit Required: $10,000

- Recommended Deposit: $20,000

- Leverage: 1:200

- Profit Target: Monthly average profit target is 5% +/- (Compounded if needed)

- Draw-down: Maximum 30% total from balance/equity.

                      Maximum 10% from previous month.        

- Risk per trade: Max 0.5% - 1% from balance


    Notes:

    1. Invest only those funds that you are ready to lose. There is no guarantee for future results by subscribing to the signal you take all the risks.

    2. If you cannot handle the pressure of drawdown, then this signal is not for you.

    3. There will be multiple trades running at a time.

    4.  Trades can be held for overnight.


    Keine Bewertungen
    2025.12.18 14:05
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.11.20 16:01
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2025.11.14 08:13
    Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
    2025.11.04 03:40
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.11.03 06:11
    No swaps are charged
    2025.11.02 12:26
    No swaps are charged on the signal account
    2025.11.02 10:38
    No swaps are charged on the signal account
    2025.10.27 07:13
    No swaps are charged on the signal account
    2025.10.26 10:07
    No swaps are charged on the signal account
    2025.10.22 19:11
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.08.01 20:06
    80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 121 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.08.01 12:42
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.07.28 17:33
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
