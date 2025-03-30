SignalsSections
Benny Anugrah

Benny Wei Quantitative XAUUSD

Benny Anugrah
0 reviews
Reliability
37 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 26%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
148
Profit Trades:
57 (38.51%)
Loss Trades:
91 (61.49%)
Best trade:
124.20 USD
Worst trade:
-53.64 USD
Gross Profit:
4 120.20 USD (184 584 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 157.76 USD (147 872 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (186.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
297.81 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
36.74%
Max deposit load:
0.30%
Latest trade:
12 days ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.62
Long Trades:
123 (83.11%)
Short Trades:
25 (16.89%)
Profit Factor:
1.30
Expected Payoff:
6.50 USD
Average Profit:
72.28 USD
Average Loss:
-34.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-349.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-367.18 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
5.81%
Annual Forecast:
70.49%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
45.30 USD
Maximal:
367.18 USD (12.76%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.33% (367.18 USD)
By Equity:
0.76% (52.12 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 148
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 962
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 37K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +124.20 USD
Worst trade: -54 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +186.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -349.07 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
196 more...
Thanks for choosing my signal provider!


I am full time trader.

I am swing trader.  There will be some trades held for long periods of time like days even week. Don't worry it's part of my trading system.

I always use pending order. Sometimes there's no trades for days or a week, because i only trade if the market match with my trading systems and open my pending order.

I only trade pairs that i have been back test before (at least 10 years of back test minimum).

I always use stop loss and take profit for all my trades.

I use compounding system strategy for money management.

I don't use martingale or any dangerous systems.

I don't use EA (Robot), this is 100% manual trading. Remember, every trade is not going to be profitable. To get proper results copy my trades for at least 3 months (longest is better).



- Minimum Deposit Required: $10,000

- Recommended Deposit: $20,000

- Leverage: 1:200

- Profit Target: Monthly average profit target is 5% +/- (Compounded if needed)

- Draw-down: Maximum 30% total from balance/equity.

                      Maximum 10% from previous month.        

- Risk per trade: Max 0.5% - 1% from balance


    Notes:

    1. Invest only those funds that you are ready to lose. There is no guarantee for future results by subscribing to the signal you take all the risks.

    2. If you cannot handle the pressure of drawdown, then this signal is not for you.

    3. There will be multiple trades running at a time.

    4.  Trades can be held for overnight.


    No reviews
    2025.12.18 14:05
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.11.20 16:01
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2025.11.14 08:13
    Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
    2025.11.04 03:40
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.11.03 06:11
