Benny Anugrah

Benny Wei XAUUSD

Benny Anugrah
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
26 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 13%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
90
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
34 (37.77%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
56 (62.22%)
En iyi işlem:
111.59 USD
En kötü işlem:
-53.64 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 973.30 USD (116 664 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 731.14 USD (81 663 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
5 (186.25 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
290.08 USD (3)
Sharpe oranı:
0.07
Alım-satım etkinliği:
37.51%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.30%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
10
Ort. tutma süresi:
18 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.66
Alış işlemleri:
67 (74.44%)
Satış işlemleri:
23 (25.56%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.14
Beklenen getiri:
2.69 USD
Ortalama kâr:
58.04 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-30.91 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
8 (-367.18 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-367.18 USD (8)
Aylık büyüme:
2.71%
Yıllık tahmin:
32.85%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
45.30 USD
Maksimum:
367.18 USD (12.76%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
5.33% (367.18 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.76% (52.12 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 90
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 242
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 35K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +111.59 USD
En kötü işlem: -54 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 3
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 8
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +186.25 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -367.18 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "MaxrichGroup-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
192 daha fazla...
Thanks for choosing my signal provider!


I am full time trader.

I am swing trader.  There will be some trades held for long periods of time like days even week. Don't worry it's part of my trading system.

I always use pending order. Sometimes there's no trades for days or a week, because i only trade if the market match with my trading systems and open my pending order.

I only trade pairs that i have been back test before (at least 10 years of back test minimum).

I always use stop loss and take profit for all my trades.

I use compounding system strategy for money management.

I don't use martingale or any dangerous systems.

I don't use EA (Robot), this is 100% manual trading. Remember, every trade is not going to be profitable. To get proper results copy my trades for at least 3 months (longest is better).



- Minimum Deposit Required: $10,000

- Recommended Deposit: $20,000

- Leverage: 1:200

- Profit Target: Monthly average profit target is 5% +/- (Compounded if needed)

- Draw-down: Maximum 30% total from balance/equity.

                      Maximum 10% from previous month.        

- Risk per trade: Max 0.5% - 1% from balance


    Notes:

    1. Invest only those funds that you are ready to lose. There is no guarantee for future results by subscribing to the signal you take all the risks.

    2. If you cannot handle the pressure of drawdown, then this signal is not for you.

    3. There will be multiple trades running at a time.

    4.  Trades can be held for overnight.


    İnceleme yok
    2025.08.01 20:06
    80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 121 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.08.01 12:42
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.07.28 17:33
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.07.21 14:24
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2025.07.15 16:12
    80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.81% of days out of 104 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.07.03 12:45
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2025.06.27 03:43
    80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 86 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.06.13 07:30
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2025.06.13 07:30
    Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
    2025.06.12 07:34
    Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
    2025.06.08 12:49
    Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
    2025.06.06 14:50
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2025.06.06 07:37
    Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
    2025.06.02 23:20
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2025.06.02 22:20
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2025.06.02 06:43
    80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.06.02 02:37
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.05.15 05:01
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.05.08 02:30
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2025.05.02 03:08
    80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 30 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
