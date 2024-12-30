シグナルセクション
LazyPRO v2 EU fixlot

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
レビュー0件
信頼性
149週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2023 606%
XMGlobal-Real 5
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
1 384
利益トレード:
986 (71.24%)
損失トレード:
398 (28.76%)
ベストトレード:
357.60 USD
最悪のトレード:
-65.44 USD
総利益:
2 145.84 USD (199 502 pips)
総損失:
-920.36 USD (222 626 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
16 (4.28 USD)
最大連続利益:
679.08 USD (3)
シャープレシオ:
0.05
取引アクティビティ:
97.92%
最大入金額:
16.58%
最近のトレード:
3 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
4
平均保有時間:
2 日
リカバリーファクター:
5.07
長いトレード:
674 (48.70%)
短いトレード:
710 (51.30%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.33
期待されたペイオフ:
0.89 USD
平均利益:
2.18 USD
平均損失:
-2.31 USD
最大連続の負け:
7 (-140.92 USD)
最大連続損失:
-233.90 USD (6)
月間成長:
0.77%
年間予想:
11.44%
アルゴリズム取引:
99%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
50.47 USD
最大の:
241.89 USD (15.74%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
41.61% (140.92 USD)
エクイティによる:
40.44% (871.07 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
EURUSDmicro 1384
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
EURUSDmicro 1.2K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
EURUSDmicro -23K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +357.60 USD
最悪のトレード: -65 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 3
最大連続の負け: 6
最大連続利益: +4.28 USD
最大連続損失: -140.92 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"XMGlobal-Real 5"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

Focus: Transactions centered on EURUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Employs an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions based on the opening price at the start of the day. This strategy ensures consistent daily trading opportunities.
Capital Management: Allows for a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to enhance capital resilience and sustain trading operations.
Performance: Developed to maintain robust risk control while leveraging daily market movements to optimize profitability.

This trading system is designed for investors looking to capitalize on EURUSD market dynamics through daily transactions, combining a disciplined entry strategy with effective risk management.


レビューなし
2025.12.26 16:14
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.15 18:06
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.10 10:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 10:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.06 09:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.20 15:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.26 12:02
No swaps are charged
2025.03.26 12:02
No swaps are charged
2025.03.21 16:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.18 09:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.18 08:53
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 19:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 16:50
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 14:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 11:28
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 10:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 08:16
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.10 12:47
No swaps are charged on the signal account
