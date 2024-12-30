- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDmicro
|1384
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSDmicro
|1.2K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSDmicro
|-23K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "XMGlobal-Real 5" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Keine Angabe
Focus: Transactions centered on EURUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Employs an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions based on the opening price at the start of the day. This strategy ensures consistent daily trading opportunities.
Capital Management: Allows for a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to enhance capital resilience and sustain trading operations.
Performance: Developed to maintain robust risk control while leveraging daily market movements to optimize profitability.
This trading system is designed for investors looking to capitalize on EURUSD market dynamics through daily transactions, combining a disciplined entry strategy with effective risk management.
