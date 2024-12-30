SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / LazyPRO v2 EU fixlot
Ade Yonathan Lisanto

LazyPRO v2 EU fixlot

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
149 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2023 606%
XMGlobal-Real 5
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 384
Gewinntrades:
986 (71.24%)
Verlusttrades:
398 (28.76%)
Bester Trade:
357.60 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-65.44 USD
Bruttoprofit:
2 145.84 USD (199 502 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-920.36 USD (222 626 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
16 (4.28 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
679.08 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading-Aktivität:
97.92%
Max deposit load:
16.58%
Letzter Trade:
3 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
4
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
5.07
Long-Positionen:
674 (48.70%)
Short-Positionen:
710 (51.30%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.33
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.89 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.18 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-2.31 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
7 (-140.92 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-233.90 USD (6)
Wachstum pro Monat :
0.77%
Jahresprognose:
11.44%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
50.47 USD
Maximaler:
241.89 USD (15.74%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
41.61% (140.92 USD)
Kapital:
40.44% (871.07 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSDmicro 1384
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDmicro 1.2K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDmicro -23K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +357.60 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -65 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 3
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 6
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +4.28 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -140.92 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "XMGlobal-Real 5" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Focus: Transactions centered on EURUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Employs an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions based on the opening price at the start of the day. This strategy ensures consistent daily trading opportunities.
Capital Management: Allows for a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to enhance capital resilience and sustain trading operations.
Performance: Developed to maintain robust risk control while leveraging daily market movements to optimize profitability.

This trading system is designed for investors looking to capitalize on EURUSD market dynamics through daily transactions, combining a disciplined entry strategy with effective risk management.


Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
LazyPRO v2 EU fixlot
30 USD pro Monat
606%
0
0
USD
552
USD
149
99%
1 384
71%
98%
2.33
0.89
USD
42%
1:500
Kopieren

