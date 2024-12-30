- Crescimento
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "XMGlobal-Real 5" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
Sem dados
Focus: Transactions centered on EURUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Employs an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions based on the opening price at the start of the day. This strategy ensures consistent daily trading opportunities.
Capital Management: Allows for a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to enhance capital resilience and sustain trading operations.
Performance: Developed to maintain robust risk control while leveraging daily market movements to optimize profitability.
This trading system is designed for investors looking to capitalize on EURUSD market dynamics through daily transactions, combining a disciplined entry strategy with effective risk management.
