Ade Yonathan Lisanto

LazyPRO v2 EU fixlot

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
Confiabilidade
149 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2023 606%
XMGlobal-Real 5
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
1 384
Negociações com lucro:
986 (71.24%)
Negociações com perda:
398 (28.76%)
Melhor negociação:
357.60 USD
Pior negociação:
-65.44 USD
Lucro bruto:
2 145.84 USD (199 502 pips)
Perda bruta:
-920.36 USD (222 626 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
16 (4.28 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
679.08 USD (3)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.05
Atividade de negociação:
97.92%
Depósito máximo carregado:
16.58%
Último negócio:
3 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
4
Tempo médio de espera:
2 dias
Fator de recuperação:
5.07
Negociações longas:
674 (48.70%)
Negociações curtas:
710 (51.30%)
Fator de lucro:
2.33
Valor esperado:
0.89 USD
Lucro médio:
2.18 USD
Perda média:
-2.31 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
7 (-140.92 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-233.90 USD (6)
Crescimento mensal:
0.77%
Previsão anual:
11.44%
Algotrading:
99%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
50.47 USD
Máximo:
241.89 USD (15.74%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
41.61% (140.92 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
40.44% (871.07 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
EURUSDmicro 1384
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
EURUSDmicro 1.2K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
EURUSDmicro -23K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +357.60 USD
Pior negociação: -65 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 6
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +4.28 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -140.92 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "XMGlobal-Real 5" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

Focus: Transactions centered on EURUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Employs an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions based on the opening price at the start of the day. This strategy ensures consistent daily trading opportunities.
Capital Management: Allows for a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to enhance capital resilience and sustain trading operations.
Performance: Developed to maintain robust risk control while leveraging daily market movements to optimize profitability.

This trading system is designed for investors looking to capitalize on EURUSD market dynamics through daily transactions, combining a disciplined entry strategy with effective risk management.


Sem comentários
2025.12.26 16:14
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.15 18:06
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.10 10:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 10:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.06 09:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.20 15:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.26 12:02
No swaps are charged
2025.03.26 12:02
No swaps are charged
2025.03.21 16:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.18 09:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.18 08:53
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 19:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 16:50
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 14:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 11:28
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 10:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 08:16
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.10 12:47
No swaps are charged on the signal account
