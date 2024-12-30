SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / LazyPRO v2 EU fixlot
Ade Yonathan Lisanto

LazyPRO v2 EU fixlot

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
149 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2023 606%
XMGlobal-Real 5
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 384
Transacciones Rentables:
986 (71.24%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
398 (28.76%)
Mejor transacción:
357.60 USD
Peor transacción:
-65.44 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
2 145.84 USD (199 502 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-920.36 USD (222 626 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
16 (4.28 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
679.08 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Actividad comercial:
97.92%
Carga máxima del depósito:
16.58%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
4
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
5.07
Transacciones Largas:
674 (48.70%)
Transacciones Cortas:
710 (51.30%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.33
Beneficio Esperado:
0.89 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.18 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-2.31 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
7 (-140.92 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-233.90 USD (6)
Crecimiento al mes:
0.77%
Pronóstico anual:
11.44%
Trading algorítmico:
99%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
50.47 USD
Máxima:
241.89 USD (15.74%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
41.61% (140.92 USD)
De fondos:
40.44% (871.07 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURUSDmicro 1384
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURUSDmicro 1.2K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURUSDmicro -23K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +357.60 USD
Peor transacción: -65 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 6
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +4.28 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -140.92 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "XMGlobal-Real 5" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

Focus: Transactions centered on EURUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Employs an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions based on the opening price at the start of the day. This strategy ensures consistent daily trading opportunities.
Capital Management: Allows for a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to enhance capital resilience and sustain trading operations.
Performance: Developed to maintain robust risk control while leveraging daily market movements to optimize profitability.

This trading system is designed for investors looking to capitalize on EURUSD market dynamics through daily transactions, combining a disciplined entry strategy with effective risk management.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.26 16:14
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.15 18:06
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.10 10:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 10:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.06 09:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.20 15:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.26 12:02
No swaps are charged
2025.03.26 12:02
No swaps are charged
2025.03.21 16:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.18 09:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.18 08:53
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 19:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 16:50
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 14:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 11:28
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 10:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 08:16
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.10 12:47
No swaps are charged on the signal account
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
LazyPRO v2 EU fixlot
30 USD al mes
606%
0
0
USD
552
USD
149
99%
1 384
71%
98%
2.33
0.89
USD
42%
1:500
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 4.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.