Ade Yonathan Lisanto

LazyPRO v2 EU fixlot

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
136 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 100 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 586%
XMGlobal-Real 5
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 313
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
936 (71.28%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
377 (28.71%)
En iyi işlem:
357.60 USD
En kötü işlem:
-65.44 USD
Brüt kâr:
2 121.12 USD (189 199 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-911.72 USD (215 605 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
16 (4.28 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
679.08 USD (3)
Sharpe oranı:
0.05
Alım-satım etkinliği:
97.92%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
16.58%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
8
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
5.00
Alış işlemleri:
645 (49.12%)
Satış işlemleri:
668 (50.88%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.33
Beklenen getiri:
0.92 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.27 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-2.42 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
7 (-140.92 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-233.90 USD (6)
Aylık büyüme:
2.67%
Yıllık tahmin:
33.03%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
50.47 USD
Maksimum:
241.89 USD (15.74%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
41.61% (140.92 USD)
Varlığa göre:
40.44% (871.07 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSDmicro 1313
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSDmicro 1.2K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSDmicro -26K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +357.60 USD
En kötü işlem: -65 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 3
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 6
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +4.28 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -140.92 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "XMGlobal-Real 5" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Focus: Transactions centered on EURUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Employs an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions based on the opening price at the start of the day. This strategy ensures consistent daily trading opportunities.
Capital Management: Allows for a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to enhance capital resilience and sustain trading operations.
Performance: Developed to maintain robust risk control while leveraging daily market movements to optimize profitability.

This trading system is designed for investors looking to capitalize on EURUSD market dynamics through daily transactions, combining a disciplined entry strategy with effective risk management.


İnceleme yok
2025.04.20 15:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.26 12:02
No swaps are charged
2025.03.26 12:02
No swaps are charged
2025.03.21 16:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.18 09:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.18 08:53
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 19:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 16:50
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 14:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 11:28
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 10:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 08:16
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.10 12:47
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.03.07 11:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.07 10:03
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.15 08:21
No swaps are charged
2025.01.15 08:21
No swaps are charged
2025.01.14 11:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
