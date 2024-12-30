СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 4 / LazyPRO v2 EU fixlot
Ade Yonathan Lisanto

LazyPRO v2 EU fixlot

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
0 отзывов
Надежность
149 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2023 606%
XMGlobal-Real 5
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
1 384
Прибыльных трейдов:
986 (71.24%)
Убыточных трейдов:
398 (28.76%)
Лучший трейд:
357.60 USD
Худший трейд:
-65.44 USD
Общая прибыль:
2 145.84 USD (199 502 pips)
Общий убыток:
-920.36 USD (222 626 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
16 (4.28 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
679.08 USD (3)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.05
Торговая активность:
97.92%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
16.58%
Последний трейд:
3 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
4
Ср. время удержания:
2 дня
Фактор восстановления:
5.07
Длинных трейдов:
674 (48.70%)
Коротких трейдов:
710 (51.30%)
Профит фактор:
2.33
Мат. ожидание:
0.89 USD
Средняя прибыль:
2.18 USD
Средний убыток:
-2.31 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
7 (-140.92 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-233.90 USD (6)
Прирост в месяц:
0.77%
Годовой прогноз:
11.44%
Алготрейдинг:
99%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
50.47 USD
Максимальная:
241.89 USD (15.74%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
41.61% (140.92 USD)
По эквити:
40.44% (871.07 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
EURUSDmicro 1384
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
EURUSDmicro 1.2K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
EURUSDmicro -23K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +357.60 USD
Худший трейд: -65 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 3
Макс. серия проигрышей: 6
Макс. прибыль в серии: +4.28 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -140.92 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "XMGlobal-Real 5" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Focus: Transactions centered on EURUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Employs an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions based on the opening price at the start of the day. This strategy ensures consistent daily trading opportunities.
Capital Management: Allows for a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to enhance capital resilience and sustain trading operations.
Performance: Developed to maintain robust risk control while leveraging daily market movements to optimize profitability.

This trading system is designed for investors looking to capitalize on EURUSD market dynamics through daily transactions, combining a disciplined entry strategy with effective risk management.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.26 16:14
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.15 18:06
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.10 10:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 10:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.06 09:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.20 15:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.26 12:02
No swaps are charged
2025.03.26 12:02
No swaps are charged
2025.03.21 16:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.18 09:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.18 08:53
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 19:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 16:50
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 14:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 11:28
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 10:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 08:16
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.10 12:47
No swaps are charged on the signal account
