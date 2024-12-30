SignauxSections
Ade Yonathan Lisanto

LazyPRO v2 EU fixlot

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
0 avis
Fiabilité
136 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 100 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 584%
XMGlobal-Real 5
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 310
Bénéfice trades:
935 (71.37%)
Perte trades:
375 (28.63%)
Meilleure transaction:
357.60 USD
Pire transaction:
-65.44 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 119.32 USD (188 790 pips)
Perte brute:
-910.94 USD (214 925 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
16 (4.28 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
679.08 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Activité de trading:
97.92%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
16.58%
Dernier trade:
20 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
7
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
5.00
Longs trades:
642 (49.01%)
Courts trades:
668 (50.99%)
Facteur de profit:
2.33
Rendement attendu:
0.92 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.27 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.43 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-140.92 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-233.90 USD (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.53%
Prévision annuelle:
33.78%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
50.47 USD
Maximal:
241.89 USD (15.74%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
41.61% (140.92 USD)
Par fonds propres:
40.44% (871.07 USD)

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "XMGlobal-Real 5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Focus: Transactions centered on EURUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Employs an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions based on the opening price at the start of the day. This strategy ensures consistent daily trading opportunities.
Capital Management: Allows for a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to enhance capital resilience and sustain trading operations.
Performance: Developed to maintain robust risk control while leveraging daily market movements to optimize profitability.

This trading system is designed for investors looking to capitalize on EURUSD market dynamics through daily transactions, combining a disciplined entry strategy with effective risk management.


