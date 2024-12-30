信号部分
LazyPRO v2 EU fixlot

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
可靠性
149
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2023 606%
XMGlobal-Real 5
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
1 384
盈利交易:
986 (71.24%)
亏损交易:
398 (28.76%)
最好交易:
357.60 USD
最差交易:
-65.44 USD
毛利:
2 145.84 USD (199 502 pips)
毛利亏损:
-920.36 USD (222 626 pips)
最大连续赢利:
16 (4.28 USD)
最大连续盈利:
679.08 USD (3)
夏普比率:
0.05
交易活动:
97.92%
最大入金加载:
16.58%
最近交易:
3 几天前
每周交易:
4
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
5.07
长期交易:
674 (48.70%)
短期交易:
710 (51.30%)
利润因子:
2.33
预期回报:
0.89 USD
平均利润:
2.18 USD
平均损失:
-2.31 USD
最大连续失误:
7 (-140.92 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-233.90 USD (6)
每月增长:
0.77%
年度预测:
11.44%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
50.47 USD
最大值:
241.89 USD (15.74%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
41.61% (140.92 USD)
净值:
40.44% (871.07 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSDmicro 1384
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSDmicro 1.2K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSDmicro -23K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +357.60 USD
最差交易: -65 USD
最大连续赢利: 3
最大连续失误: 6
最大连续盈利: +4.28 USD
最大连续亏损: -140.92 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 XMGlobal-Real 5 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Focus: Transactions centered on EURUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Employs an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions based on the opening price at the start of the day. This strategy ensures consistent daily trading opportunities.
Capital Management: Allows for a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to enhance capital resilience and sustain trading operations.
Performance: Developed to maintain robust risk control while leveraging daily market movements to optimize profitability.

This trading system is designed for investors looking to capitalize on EURUSD market dynamics through daily transactions, combining a disciplined entry strategy with effective risk management.


