Ade Yonathan Lisanto

LazyPRO v2 EU fixlot

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
136 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 100 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 586%
XMGlobal-Real 5
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 313
Profit Trade:
936 (71.28%)
Loss Trade:
377 (28.71%)
Best Trade:
357.60 USD
Worst Trade:
-65.44 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 121.12 USD (189 199 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-911.72 USD (215 605 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
16 (4.28 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
679.08 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
97.92%
Massimo carico di deposito:
16.58%
Ultimo trade:
22 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
8
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
5.00
Long Trade:
645 (49.12%)
Short Trade:
668 (50.88%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.33
Profitto previsto:
0.92 USD
Profitto medio:
2.27 USD
Perdita media:
-2.42 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-140.92 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-233.90 USD (6)
Crescita mensile:
2.74%
Previsione annuale:
33.03%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
50.47 USD
Massimale:
241.89 USD (15.74%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
41.61% (140.92 USD)
Per equità:
40.44% (871.07 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSDmicro 1313
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSDmicro 1.2K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSDmicro -26K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +357.60 USD
Worst Trade: -65 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +4.28 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -140.92 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XMGlobal-Real 5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Focus: Transactions centered on EURUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Employs an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions based on the opening price at the start of the day. This strategy ensures consistent daily trading opportunities.
Capital Management: Allows for a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to enhance capital resilience and sustain trading operations.
Performance: Developed to maintain robust risk control while leveraging daily market movements to optimize profitability.

This trading system is designed for investors looking to capitalize on EURUSD market dynamics through daily transactions, combining a disciplined entry strategy with effective risk management.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.04.20 15:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.26 12:02
No swaps are charged
2025.03.26 12:02
No swaps are charged
2025.03.21 16:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.18 09:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.18 08:53
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 19:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 16:50
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 14:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 11:28
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 10:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 08:16
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.10 12:47
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.03.07 11:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.07 10:03
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.15 08:21
No swaps are charged
2025.01.15 08:21
No swaps are charged
2025.01.14 11:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
