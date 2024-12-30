시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / LazyPRO v2 EU fixlot
Ade Yonathan Lisanto

LazyPRO v2 EU fixlot

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
0 리뷰
안정성
150
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2023 607%
XMGlobal-Real 5
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
1 390
이익 거래:
992 (71.36%)
손실 거래:
398 (28.63%)
최고의 거래:
357.60 USD
최악의 거래:
-65.44 USD
총 수익:
2 146.77 USD (200 400 pips)
총 손실:
-920.36 USD (222 626 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
16 (4.28 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
679.08 USD (3)
샤프 비율:
0.05
거래 활동:
97.92%
최대 입금량:
16.58%
최근 거래:
2 일 전
주별 거래 수:
6
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
5.07
롱(주식매수):
675 (48.56%)
숏(주식차입매도):
715 (51.44%)
수익 요인:
2.33
기대수익:
0.88 USD
평균 이익:
2.16 USD
평균 손실:
-2.31 USD
연속 최대 손실:
7 (-140.92 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-233.90 USD (6)
월별 성장률:
0.95%
연간 예측:
11.47%
Algo 트레이딩:
99%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
50.47 USD
최대한의:
241.89 USD (15.74%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
41.61% (140.92 USD)
자본금별:
40.44% (871.07 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
EURUSDmicro 1390
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
EURUSDmicro 1.2K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
EURUSDmicro -22K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +357.60 USD
최악의 거래: -65 USD
연속 최대 이익: 3
연속 최대 손실: 6
연속 최대 이익: +4.28 USD
연속 최대 손실: -140.92 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "XMGlobal-Real 5"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

Focus: Transactions centered on EURUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Employs an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions based on the opening price at the start of the day. This strategy ensures consistent daily trading opportunities.
Capital Management: Allows for a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to enhance capital resilience and sustain trading operations.
Performance: Developed to maintain robust risk control while leveraging daily market movements to optimize profitability.

This trading system is designed for investors looking to capitalize on EURUSD market dynamics through daily transactions, combining a disciplined entry strategy with effective risk management.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.05 04:58
No swaps are charged
2026.01.05 04:58
No swaps are charged
2025.12.26 16:14
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.15 18:06
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.10 10:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 10:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.06 09:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.20 15:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.26 12:02
No swaps are charged
2025.03.26 12:02
No swaps are charged
2025.03.21 16:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.18 09:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.18 08:53
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 19:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 16:50
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 14:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 11:28
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 10:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
LazyPRO v2 EU fixlot
월별 30 USD
607%
0
0
USD
553
USD
150
99%
1 390
71%
98%
2.33
0.88
USD
42%
1:500
