SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / LazyPRO v2 EU fixlot
Ade Yonathan Lisanto

LazyPRO v2 EU fixlot

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
0 reviews
Reliability
149 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 606%
XMGlobal-Real 5
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 384
Profit Trades:
986 (71.24%)
Loss Trades:
398 (28.76%)
Best trade:
357.60 USD
Worst trade:
-65.44 USD
Gross Profit:
2 145.84 USD (199 502 pips)
Gross Loss:
-920.36 USD (222 626 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (4.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
679.08 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
97.92%
Max deposit load:
16.58%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
5.07
Long Trades:
674 (48.70%)
Short Trades:
710 (51.30%)
Profit Factor:
2.33
Expected Payoff:
0.89 USD
Average Profit:
2.18 USD
Average Loss:
-2.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-140.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-233.90 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
0.77%
Annual Forecast:
11.44%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
50.47 USD
Maximal:
241.89 USD (15.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
41.61% (140.92 USD)
By Equity:
40.44% (871.07 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSDmicro 1384
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDmicro 1.2K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDmicro -23K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +357.60 USD
Worst trade: -65 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.28 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -140.92 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Focus: Transactions centered on EURUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Employs an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions based on the opening price at the start of the day. This strategy ensures consistent daily trading opportunities.
Capital Management: Allows for a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to enhance capital resilience and sustain trading operations.
Performance: Developed to maintain robust risk control while leveraging daily market movements to optimize profitability.

This trading system is designed for investors looking to capitalize on EURUSD market dynamics through daily transactions, combining a disciplined entry strategy with effective risk management.


No reviews
2025.12.26 16:14
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.15 18:06
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.10 10:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 10:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.06 09:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.20 15:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.26 12:02
No swaps are charged
2025.03.26 12:02
No swaps are charged
2025.03.21 16:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.18 09:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.18 08:53
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 19:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 16:50
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 14:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 11:28
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 10:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 08:16
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.10 12:47
No swaps are charged on the signal account
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
LazyPRO v2 EU fixlot
30 USD per month
606%
0
0
USD
552
USD
149
99%
1 384
71%
98%
2.33
0.89
USD
42%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.