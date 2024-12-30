シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / PP EA EURUSD
Ade Yonathan Lisanto

PP EA EURUSD

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
レビュー0件
信頼性
156週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  50  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2023 252%
XMGlobal-Real 22
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
1 275
利益トレード:
976 (76.54%)
損失トレード:
299 (23.45%)
ベストトレード:
184.92 USD
最悪のトレード:
-36.08 USD
総利益:
967.99 USD (133 926 pips)
総損失:
-395.89 USD (123 219 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
21 (2.46 USD)
最大連続利益:
217.08 USD (15)
シャープレシオ:
0.07
取引アクティビティ:
54.77%
最大入金額:
30.83%
最近のトレード:
7 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
2
平均保有時間:
1 日
リカバリーファクター:
4.79
長いトレード:
580 (45.49%)
短いトレード:
695 (54.51%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.45
期待されたペイオフ:
0.45 USD
平均利益:
0.99 USD
平均損失:
-1.32 USD
最大連続の負け:
6 (-119.55 USD)
最大連続損失:
-119.55 USD (6)
月間成長:
0.90%
年間予想:
10.89%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
11.53 USD
最大の:
119.55 USD (21.20%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
16.08% (119.55 USD)
エクイティによる:
45.44% (337.79 USD)

  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +184.92 USD
最悪のトレード: -36 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 15
最大連続の負け: 6
最大連続利益: +2.46 USD
最大連続損失: -119.55 USD

Trading System Overview

Focus: Transactions centered on EURUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Utilizes an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions based on support and resistance levels derived from pivot points. This method ensures strategic entry points aligned with market dynamics.
Capital Management: Enables a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to enhance capital resilience and sustain trading durability.
Performance: Built to manage risks effectively, leveraging robust strategies to navigate market fluctuations with precision.

This trading system is crafted for investors seeking to maximize opportunities in the EURUSD market while employing a methodical strategy focused on controlled risk and reliable performance.


レビューなし
2025.12.29 10:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.29 06:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 03:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.21 09:04
No swaps are charged
2025.10.21 09:04
No swaps are charged
2025.10.13 18:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.04 08:33
No swaps are charged
2025.07.04 08:33
No swaps are charged
2025.06.30 19:55
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.03.24 06:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.20 11:25
No swaps are charged
2025.03.20 11:25
No swaps are charged
2025.03.19 14:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.17 13:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.03.13 15:10
No swaps are charged
2025.03.13 15:10
No swaps are charged
2025.03.11 13:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 12:31
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 10:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 08:16
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
