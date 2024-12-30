SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / PP EA EURUSD
Ade Yonathan Lisanto

PP EA EURUSD

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
0 reviews
Reliability
156 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2023 252%
XMGlobal-Real 22
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 275
Profit Trades:
976 (76.54%)
Loss Trades:
299 (23.45%)
Best trade:
184.92 USD
Worst trade:
-36.08 USD
Gross Profit:
967.99 USD (133 926 pips)
Gross Loss:
-395.89 USD (123 219 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (2.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
217.08 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
54.77%
Max deposit load:
30.83%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
4.79
Long Trades:
580 (45.49%)
Short Trades:
695 (54.51%)
Profit Factor:
2.45
Expected Payoff:
0.45 USD
Average Profit:
0.99 USD
Average Loss:
-1.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-119.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-119.55 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
0.90%
Annual Forecast:
10.89%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
11.53 USD
Maximal:
119.55 USD (21.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.08% (119.55 USD)
By Equity:
45.44% (337.79 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSDmicro 1275
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDmicro 572
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDmicro 11K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +184.92 USD
Worst trade: -36 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +2.46 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -119.55 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 22" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Trading System Overview

Focus: Transactions centered on EURUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Utilizes an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions based on support and resistance levels derived from pivot points. This method ensures strategic entry points aligned with market dynamics.
Capital Management: Enables a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to enhance capital resilience and sustain trading durability.
Performance: Built to manage risks effectively, leveraging robust strategies to navigate market fluctuations with precision.

This trading system is crafted for investors seeking to maximize opportunities in the EURUSD market while employing a methodical strategy focused on controlled risk and reliable performance.


No reviews
2025.12.29 10:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.29 06:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 03:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.21 09:04
No swaps are charged
2025.10.21 09:04
No swaps are charged
2025.10.13 18:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.04 08:33
No swaps are charged
2025.07.04 08:33
No swaps are charged
2025.06.30 19:55
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.03.24 06:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.20 11:25
No swaps are charged
2025.03.20 11:25
No swaps are charged
2025.03.19 14:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.17 13:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.03.13 15:10
No swaps are charged
2025.03.13 15:10
No swaps are charged
2025.03.11 13:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 12:31
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 10:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 08:16
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
PP EA EURUSD
50 USD per month
252%
0
0
USD
532
USD
156
100%
1 275
76%
55%
2.44
0.45
USD
45%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.