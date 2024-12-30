SinyallerBölümler
Ade Yonathan Lisanto

PP EA EURUSD

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
142 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 236%
XMGlobal-Real 22
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 184
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
903 (76.26%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
281 (23.73%)
En iyi işlem:
184.92 USD
En kötü işlem:
-36.08 USD
Brüt kâr:
933.99 USD (124 914 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-386.50 USD (117 334 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
20 (2.15 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
217.08 USD (15)
Sharpe oranı:
0.07
Alım-satım etkinliği:
51.75%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
30.83%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
8
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
4.58
Alış işlemleri:
537 (45.35%)
Satış işlemleri:
647 (54.65%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.42
Beklenen getiri:
0.46 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.03 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.38 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-119.55 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-119.55 USD (6)
Aylık büyüme:
1.29%
Yıllık tahmin:
17.67%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
11.53 USD
Maksimum:
119.55 USD (21.20%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
16.08% (119.55 USD)
Varlığa göre:
45.44% (337.79 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSDmicro 1184
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSDmicro 547
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSDmicro 7.6K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +184.92 USD
En kötü işlem: -36 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 15
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 6
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +2.15 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -119.55 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "XMGlobal-Real 22" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Trading System Overview

Focus: Transactions centered on EURUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Utilizes an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions based on support and resistance levels derived from pivot points. This method ensures strategic entry points aligned with market dynamics.
Capital Management: Enables a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to enhance capital resilience and sustain trading durability.
Performance: Built to manage risks effectively, leveraging robust strategies to navigate market fluctuations with precision.

This trading system is crafted for investors seeking to maximize opportunities in the EURUSD market while employing a methodical strategy focused on controlled risk and reliable performance.


İnceleme yok
2025.07.04 08:33
No swaps are charged
2025.07.04 08:33
No swaps are charged
2025.06.30 19:55
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.03.24 06:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.20 11:25
No swaps are charged
2025.03.20 11:25
No swaps are charged
2025.03.19 14:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.17 13:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.03.13 15:10
No swaps are charged
2025.03.13 15:10
No swaps are charged
2025.03.11 13:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 12:31
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 10:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 08:16
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.10 11:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
PP EA EURUSD
Ayda 50 USD
236%
0
0
USD
507
USD
142
100%
1 184
76%
52%
2.41
0.46
USD
45%
1:500
