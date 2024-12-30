SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / PP EA EURUSD
Ade Yonathan Lisanto

PP EA EURUSD

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
156 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 50 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2023 252%
XMGlobal-Real 22
1:500
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
1 275
Negociações com lucro:
976 (76.54%)
Negociações com perda:
299 (23.45%)
Melhor negociação:
184.92 USD
Pior negociação:
-36.08 USD
Lucro bruto:
967.99 USD (133 926 pips)
Perda bruta:
-395.89 USD (123 219 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
21 (2.46 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
217.08 USD (15)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.07
Atividade de negociação:
54.77%
Depósito máximo carregado:
30.83%
Último negócio:
6 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
2
Tempo médio de espera:
1 dia
Fator de recuperação:
4.79
Negociações longas:
580 (45.49%)
Negociações curtas:
695 (54.51%)
Fator de lucro:
2.45
Valor esperado:
0.45 USD
Lucro médio:
0.99 USD
Perda média:
-1.32 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
6 (-119.55 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-119.55 USD (6)
Crescimento mensal:
0.90%
Previsão anual:
10.89%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
11.53 USD
Máximo:
119.55 USD (21.20%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
16.08% (119.55 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
45.44% (337.79 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
EURUSDmicro 1275
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
EURUSDmicro 572
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
EURUSDmicro 11K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +184.92 USD
Pior negociação: -36 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 15
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 6
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +2.46 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -119.55 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "XMGlobal-Real 22" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

Trading System Overview

Focus: Transactions centered on EURUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Utilizes an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions based on support and resistance levels derived from pivot points. This method ensures strategic entry points aligned with market dynamics.
Capital Management: Enables a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to enhance capital resilience and sustain trading durability.
Performance: Built to manage risks effectively, leveraging robust strategies to navigate market fluctuations with precision.

This trading system is crafted for investors seeking to maximize opportunities in the EURUSD market while employing a methodical strategy focused on controlled risk and reliable performance.


Sem comentários
2025.12.29 10:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.29 06:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 03:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.21 09:04
No swaps are charged
2025.10.21 09:04
No swaps are charged
2025.10.13 18:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.04 08:33
No swaps are charged
2025.07.04 08:33
No swaps are charged
2025.06.30 19:55
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.03.24 06:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.20 11:25
No swaps are charged
2025.03.20 11:25
No swaps are charged
2025.03.19 14:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.17 13:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.03.13 15:10
No swaps are charged
2025.03.13 15:10
No swaps are charged
2025.03.11 13:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 12:31
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 10:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 08:16
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
PP EA EURUSD
50 USD por mês
252%
0
0
USD
532
USD
156
100%
1 275
76%
55%
2.44
0.45
USD
45%
1:500
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 4 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.