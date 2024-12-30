SignaleKategorien
Ade Yonathan Lisanto

PP EA EURUSD

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
156 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 50 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2023 252%
XMGlobal-Real 22
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 275
Gewinntrades:
976 (76.54%)
Verlusttrades:
299 (23.45%)
Bester Trade:
184.92 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-36.08 USD
Bruttoprofit:
967.99 USD (133 926 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-395.89 USD (123 219 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
21 (2.46 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
217.08 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading-Aktivität:
54.77%
Max deposit load:
30.83%
Letzter Trade:
8 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
2
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
4.79
Long-Positionen:
580 (45.49%)
Short-Positionen:
695 (54.51%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.45
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.45 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
0.99 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1.32 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
6 (-119.55 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-119.55 USD (6)
Wachstum pro Monat :
0.90%
Jahresprognose:
10.89%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
11.53 USD
Maximaler:
119.55 USD (21.20%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
16.08% (119.55 USD)
Kapital:
45.44% (337.79 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSDmicro 1275
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDmicro 572
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDmicro 11K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +184.92 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -36 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 15
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 6
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +2.46 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -119.55 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "XMGlobal-Real 22" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Trading System Overview

Focus: Transactions centered on EURUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Utilizes an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions based on support and resistance levels derived from pivot points. This method ensures strategic entry points aligned with market dynamics.
Capital Management: Enables a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to enhance capital resilience and sustain trading durability.
Performance: Built to manage risks effectively, leveraging robust strategies to navigate market fluctuations with precision.

This trading system is crafted for investors seeking to maximize opportunities in the EURUSD market while employing a methodical strategy focused on controlled risk and reliable performance.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.29 10:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.29 06:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 03:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.21 09:04
No swaps are charged
2025.10.21 09:04
No swaps are charged
2025.10.13 18:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.04 08:33
No swaps are charged
2025.07.04 08:33
No swaps are charged
2025.06.30 19:55
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.03.24 06:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.20 11:25
No swaps are charged
2025.03.20 11:25
No swaps are charged
2025.03.19 14:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.17 13:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.03.13 15:10
No swaps are charged
2025.03.13 15:10
No swaps are charged
2025.03.11 13:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 12:31
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 10:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 08:16
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
