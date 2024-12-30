SeñalesSecciones
Ade Yonathan Lisanto

PP EA EURUSD

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
156 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 50 USD al mes
incremento desde 2023 252%
XMGlobal-Real 22
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 275
Transacciones Rentables:
976 (76.54%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
299 (23.45%)
Mejor transacción:
184.92 USD
Peor transacción:
-36.08 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
967.99 USD (133 926 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-395.89 USD (123 219 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
21 (2.46 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
217.08 USD (15)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Actividad comercial:
53.77%
Carga máxima del depósito:
30.83%
Último trade:
2 horas
Trades a la semana:
3
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
4.79
Transacciones Largas:
580 (45.49%)
Transacciones Cortas:
695 (54.51%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.45
Beneficio Esperado:
0.45 USD
Beneficio medio:
0.99 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-1.32 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
6 (-119.55 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-119.55 USD (6)
Crecimiento al mes:
0.90%
Pronóstico anual:
10.89%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
11.53 USD
Máxima:
119.55 USD (21.20%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
16.08% (119.55 USD)
De fondos:
45.44% (337.79 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURUSDmicro 1275
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURUSDmicro 572
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURUSDmicro 11K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +184.92 USD
Peor transacción: -36 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 15
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 6
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +2.46 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -119.55 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "XMGlobal-Real 22" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

Trading System Overview

Focus: Transactions centered on EURUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Utilizes an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions based on support and resistance levels derived from pivot points. This method ensures strategic entry points aligned with market dynamics.
Capital Management: Enables a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to enhance capital resilience and sustain trading durability.
Performance: Built to manage risks effectively, leveraging robust strategies to navigate market fluctuations with precision.

This trading system is crafted for investors seeking to maximize opportunities in the EURUSD market while employing a methodical strategy focused on controlled risk and reliable performance.


No hay comentarios
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
PP EA EURUSD
50 USD al mes
252%
0
0
USD
532
USD
156
100%
1 275
76%
54%
2.44
0.45
USD
45%
1:500
Copiar

