Ade Yonathan Lisanto

PP EA EURUSD

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
142 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 236%
XMGlobal-Real 22
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 184
Profit Trade:
903 (76.26%)
Loss Trade:
281 (23.73%)
Best Trade:
184.92 USD
Worst Trade:
-36.08 USD
Profitto lordo:
933.99 USD (124 914 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-386.50 USD (117 334 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
20 (2.15 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
217.08 USD (15)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
51.75%
Massimo carico di deposito:
30.83%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
8
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
4.58
Long Trade:
537 (45.35%)
Short Trade:
647 (54.65%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.42
Profitto previsto:
0.46 USD
Profitto medio:
1.03 USD
Perdita media:
-1.38 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-119.55 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-119.55 USD (6)
Crescita mensile:
1.30%
Previsione annuale:
17.67%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
11.53 USD
Massimale:
119.55 USD (21.20%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
16.08% (119.55 USD)
Per equità:
45.44% (337.79 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSDmicro 1184
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSDmicro 547
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSDmicro 7.6K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +184.92 USD
Worst Trade: -36 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 15
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +2.15 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -119.55 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XMGlobal-Real 22" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Trading System Overview

Focus: Transactions centered on EURUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Utilizes an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions based on support and resistance levels derived from pivot points. This method ensures strategic entry points aligned with market dynamics.
Capital Management: Enables a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to enhance capital resilience and sustain trading durability.
Performance: Built to manage risks effectively, leveraging robust strategies to navigate market fluctuations with precision.

This trading system is crafted for investors seeking to maximize opportunities in the EURUSD market while employing a methodical strategy focused on controlled risk and reliable performance.


