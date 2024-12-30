시그널섹션
Ade Yonathan Lisanto

PP EA EURUSD

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
0 리뷰
안정성
157
0 / 0 USD
월별 50 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2023 253%
XMGlobal-Real 22
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
1 284
이익 거래:
983 (76.55%)
손실 거래:
301 (23.44%)
최고의 거래:
184.92 USD
최악의 거래:
-36.08 USD
총 수익:
969.79 USD (134 962 pips)
총 손실:
-396.16 USD (123 472 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
21 (2.46 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
217.08 USD (15)
샤프 비율:
0.07
거래 활동:
54.77%
최대 입금량:
30.83%
최근 거래:
2 일 전
주별 거래 수:
6
평균 유지 시간:
1 일
회복 요인:
4.80
롱(주식매수):
587 (45.72%)
숏(주식차입매도):
697 (54.28%)
수익 요인:
2.45
기대수익:
0.45 USD
평균 이익:
0.99 USD
평균 손실:
-1.32 USD
연속 최대 손실:
6 (-119.55 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-119.55 USD (6)
월별 성장률:
1.14%
연간 예측:
13.83%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
11.53 USD
최대한의:
119.55 USD (21.20%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
16.08% (119.55 USD)
자본금별:
45.44% (337.79 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
EURUSDmicro 1284
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
EURUSDmicro 574
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
EURUSDmicro 11K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +184.92 USD
최악의 거래: -36 USD
연속 최대 이익: 15
연속 최대 손실: 6
연속 최대 이익: +2.46 USD
연속 최대 손실: -119.55 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "XMGlobal-Real 22"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

Trading System Overview

Focus: Transactions centered on EURUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Utilizes an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions based on support and resistance levels derived from pivot points. This method ensures strategic entry points aligned with market dynamics.
Capital Management: Enables a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to enhance capital resilience and sustain trading durability.
Performance: Built to manage risks effectively, leveraging robust strategies to navigate market fluctuations with precision.

This trading system is crafted for investors seeking to maximize opportunities in the EURUSD market while employing a methodical strategy focused on controlled risk and reliable performance.


리뷰 없음
2025.12.29 10:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.29 06:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 03:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.21 09:04
No swaps are charged
2025.10.21 09:04
No swaps are charged
2025.10.13 18:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.04 08:33
No swaps are charged
2025.07.04 08:33
No swaps are charged
2025.06.30 19:55
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.03.24 06:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.20 11:25
No swaps are charged
2025.03.20 11:25
No swaps are charged
2025.03.19 14:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.17 13:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.03.13 15:10
No swaps are charged
2025.03.13 15:10
No swaps are charged
2025.03.11 13:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 12:31
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 10:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 08:16
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
PP EA EURUSD
월별 50 USD
253%
0
0
USD
533
USD
157
100%
1 284
76%
55%
2.44
0.45
USD
45%
1:500
복제

