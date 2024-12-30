- 자본
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDmicro
|1284
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|EURUSDmicro
|574
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|EURUSDmicro
|11K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "XMGlobal-Real 22"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
Trading System Overview
Focus: Transactions centered on EURUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Utilizes an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions based on support and resistance levels derived from pivot points. This method ensures strategic entry points aligned with market dynamics.
Capital Management: Enables a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to enhance capital resilience and sustain trading durability.
Performance: Built to manage risks effectively, leveraging robust strategies to navigate market fluctuations with precision.
This trading system is crafted for investors seeking to maximize opportunities in the EURUSD market while employing a methodical strategy focused on controlled risk and reliable performance.
