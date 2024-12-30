Trading System Overview

Focus: Transactions centered on EURUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.

Strategy: Utilizes an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions based on support and resistance levels derived from pivot points. This method ensures strategic entry points aligned with market dynamics.

Capital Management: Enables a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to enhance capital resilience and sustain trading durability.

Performance: Built to manage risks effectively, leveraging robust strategies to navigate market fluctuations with precision.

This trading system is crafted for investors seeking to maximize opportunities in the EURUSD market while employing a methodical strategy focused on controlled risk and reliable performance.



