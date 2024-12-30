SignauxSections
Ade Yonathan Lisanto

PP EA EURUSD

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
0 avis
Fiabilité
142 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 50 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 236%
XMGlobal-Real 22
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 184
Bénéfice trades:
903 (76.26%)
Perte trades:
281 (23.73%)
Meilleure transaction:
184.92 USD
Pire transaction:
-36.08 USD
Bénéfice brut:
933.99 USD (124 914 pips)
Perte brute:
-386.50 USD (117 334 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
20 (2.15 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
217.08 USD (15)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Activité de trading:
51.75%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
30.83%
Dernier trade:
15 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
10
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
4.58
Longs trades:
537 (45.35%)
Courts trades:
647 (54.65%)
Facteur de profit:
2.42
Rendement attendu:
0.46 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.03 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.38 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-119.55 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-119.55 USD (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
1.32%
Prévision annuelle:
17.67%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
11.53 USD
Maximal:
119.55 USD (21.20%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
16.08% (119.55 USD)
Par fonds propres:
45.44% (337.79 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSDmicro 1184
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDmicro 547
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDmicro 7.6K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +184.92 USD
Pire transaction: -36 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 15
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +2.15 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -119.55 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "XMGlobal-Real 22" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Trading System Overview

Focus: Transactions centered on EURUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Utilizes an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions based on support and resistance levels derived from pivot points. This method ensures strategic entry points aligned with market dynamics.
Capital Management: Enables a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to enhance capital resilience and sustain trading durability.
Performance: Built to manage risks effectively, leveraging robust strategies to navigate market fluctuations with precision.

This trading system is crafted for investors seeking to maximize opportunities in the EURUSD market while employing a methodical strategy focused on controlled risk and reliable performance.


Aucun avis
2025.07.04 08:33
No swaps are charged
2025.07.04 08:33
No swaps are charged
2025.06.30 19:55
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.03.24 06:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.20 11:25
No swaps are charged
2025.03.20 11:25
No swaps are charged
2025.03.19 14:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.17 13:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.03.13 15:10
No swaps are charged
2025.03.13 15:10
No swaps are charged
2025.03.11 13:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 12:31
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 10:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 08:16
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.10 11:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
