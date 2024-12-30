СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 4 / PP EA EURUSD
Ade Yonathan Lisanto

PP EA EURUSD

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
0 отзывов
Надежность
156 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 50 USD в месяц
прирост с 2023 252%
XMGlobal-Real 22
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
1 275
Прибыльных трейдов:
976 (76.54%)
Убыточных трейдов:
299 (23.45%)
Лучший трейд:
184.92 USD
Худший трейд:
-36.08 USD
Общая прибыль:
967.99 USD (133 926 pips)
Общий убыток:
-395.89 USD (123 219 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
21 (2.46 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
217.08 USD (15)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.07
Торговая активность:
54.77%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
30.83%
Последний трейд:
4 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
3
Ср. время удержания:
1 день
Фактор восстановления:
4.79
Длинных трейдов:
580 (45.49%)
Коротких трейдов:
695 (54.51%)
Профит фактор:
2.45
Мат. ожидание:
0.45 USD
Средняя прибыль:
0.99 USD
Средний убыток:
-1.32 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
6 (-119.55 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-119.55 USD (6)
Прирост в месяц:
0.90%
Годовой прогноз:
10.89%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
11.53 USD
Максимальная:
119.55 USD (21.20%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
16.08% (119.55 USD)
По эквити:
45.44% (337.79 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
EURUSDmicro 1275
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
EURUSDmicro 572
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
EURUSDmicro 11K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +184.92 USD
Худший трейд: -36 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 15
Макс. серия проигрышей: 6
Макс. прибыль в серии: +2.46 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -119.55 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "XMGlobal-Real 22" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Trading System Overview

Focus: Transactions centered on EURUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Utilizes an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions based on support and resistance levels derived from pivot points. This method ensures strategic entry points aligned with market dynamics.
Capital Management: Enables a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to enhance capital resilience and sustain trading durability.
Performance: Built to manage risks effectively, leveraging robust strategies to navigate market fluctuations with precision.

This trading system is crafted for investors seeking to maximize opportunities in the EURUSD market while employing a methodical strategy focused on controlled risk and reliable performance.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.29 10:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.29 06:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 03:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.21 09:04
No swaps are charged
2025.10.21 09:04
No swaps are charged
2025.10.13 18:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.04 08:33
No swaps are charged
2025.07.04 08:33
No swaps are charged
2025.06.30 19:55
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.03.24 06:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.20 11:25
No swaps are charged
2025.03.20 11:25
No swaps are charged
2025.03.19 14:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.17 13:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.03.13 15:10
No swaps are charged
2025.03.13 15:10
No swaps are charged
2025.03.11 13:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 12:31
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 10:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 08:16
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
