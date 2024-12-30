信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / PP EA EURUSD
Ade Yonathan Lisanto

PP EA EURUSD

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
0条评论
可靠性
156
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 50 USD per 
增长自 2023 252%
XMGlobal-Real 22
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
1 275
盈利交易:
976 (76.54%)
亏损交易:
299 (23.45%)
最好交易:
184.92 USD
最差交易:
-36.08 USD
毛利:
967.99 USD (133 926 pips)
毛利亏损:
-395.89 USD (123 219 pips)
最大连续赢利:
21 (2.46 USD)
最大连续盈利:
217.08 USD (15)
夏普比率:
0.07
交易活动:
53.77%
最大入金加载:
30.83%
最近交易:
22 几分钟前
每周交易:
3
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
4.79
长期交易:
580 (45.49%)
短期交易:
695 (54.51%)
利润因子:
2.45
预期回报:
0.45 USD
平均利润:
0.99 USD
平均损失:
-1.32 USD
最大连续失误:
6 (-119.55 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-119.55 USD (6)
每月增长:
0.90%
年度预测:
10.89%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
11.53 USD
最大值:
119.55 USD (21.20%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
16.08% (119.55 USD)
净值:
45.44% (337.79 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSDmicro 1275
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSDmicro 572
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSDmicro 11K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +184.92 USD
最差交易: -36 USD
最大连续赢利: 15
最大连续失误: 6
最大连续盈利: +2.46 USD
最大连续亏损: -119.55 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 XMGlobal-Real 22 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Trading System Overview

Focus: Transactions centered on EURUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Utilizes an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions based on support and resistance levels derived from pivot points. This method ensures strategic entry points aligned with market dynamics.
Capital Management: Enables a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to enhance capital resilience and sustain trading durability.
Performance: Built to manage risks effectively, leveraging robust strategies to navigate market fluctuations with precision.

This trading system is crafted for investors seeking to maximize opportunities in the EURUSD market while employing a methodical strategy focused on controlled risk and reliable performance.


没有评论
