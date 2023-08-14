シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / Enigma robot
David Jukl

Enigma robot

David Jukl
レビュー0件
信頼性
176週間
1 / 0 USD
月額  80  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2022 304%
RoboMarkets-ECN
1:500
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
1 747
利益トレード:
1 255 (71.83%)
損失トレード:
492 (28.16%)
ベストトレード:
1 047.43 USD
最悪のトレード:
-486.73 USD
総利益:
52 532.76 USD (506 623 pips)
総損失:
-22 001.31 USD (257 281 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
39 (2 941.77 USD)
最大連続利益:
2 941.77 USD (39)
シャープレシオ:
0.25
取引アクティビティ:
97.82%
最大入金額:
6.56%
最近のトレード:
4 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
4
平均保有時間:
5 日
リカバリーファクター:
8.97
長いトレード:
788 (45.11%)
短いトレード:
959 (54.89%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.39
期待されたペイオフ:
17.48 USD
平均利益:
41.86 USD
平均損失:
-44.72 USD
最大連続の負け:
13 (-2 382.79 USD)
最大連続損失:
-3 256.62 USD (12)
月間成長:
3.86%
年間予想:
46.78%
アルゴリズム取引:
99%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
3 405.27 USD (8.68%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
8.68% (3 405.27 USD)
エクイティによる:
37.61% (11 931.05 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1084
EURGBP 652
CADCHF 11
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
AUDCAD 21K
EURGBP 9.2K
CADCHF -12
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
AUDCAD 182K
EURGBP 73K
CADCHF -4.6K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +1 047.43 USD
最悪のトレード: -487 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 39
最大連続の負け: 12
最大連続利益: +2 941.77 USD
最大連続損失: -2 382.79 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"RoboMarkets-ECN"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 2
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live2
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live22
0.09 × 34
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.17 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.17 × 141
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.21 × 179
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.33 × 3
ICTrading-Live27
0.33 × 12
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.36 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.37 × 379
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.40 × 277
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.44 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.50 × 34
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.55 × 55
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.61 × 127
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.65 × 20
Tickmill-Live05
0.67 × 3
75 より多く...
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
Hi, I'm David. I have been involved in institutional trading and investments for a long time. The trading system is built on similar principles of institutional trading. This is why the results of the system are very stable.

The best Forex trader is a fine-tuned and well-tested system trading on AUD/CAD and EUR/GBP currency pairs. Uses advanced report capital, profit management according to account load. This makes the system relatively safe with respect to high profit. The system has a built-in protection function that allows the system to respond well even in challenging situations. Thanks to this, it is possible to draw a considerable profit during normal movements of the exchange rate.

The system works best on ECN accounts with a leverage of 1:500. Accounts with a leverage of 1:30 for European clients are also applicable.
The minimum capital on the account is 10000 EUR/USD for ECN or 1000 EUR/USD for cent accounts. Have it anyway. You will be satisfied.


レビューなし
2025.11.04 15:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 13:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.09 09:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.05 17:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.02.27 14:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.27 02:16
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.26 16:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 13:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.09.20 00:07
No swaps are charged
2024.09.20 00:07
No swaps are charged
2024.09.19 22:53
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.09.03 08:36
No swaps are charged
2024.09.03 08:36
No swaps are charged
2024.08.29 23:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.08.22 20:03
No swaps are charged
2024.08.22 20:03
No swaps are charged
2024.08.22 07:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.08.01 12:52
No swaps are charged
2024.08.01 12:52
No swaps are charged
2024.07.03 10:22
No swaps are charged on the signal account
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
Enigma robot
80 USD/月
304%
1
0
USD
41K
USD
176
99%
1 747
71%
98%
2.38
17.48
USD
38%
1:500
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 4トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください