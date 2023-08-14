시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / Enigma robot
David Jukl

Enigma robot

David Jukl
0 리뷰
안정성
179
1 / 0 USD
월별 80 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2022 305%
RoboMarketsCY-ECN
1:500
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
1 773
이익 거래:
1 264 (71.29%)
손실 거래:
509 (28.71%)
최고의 거래:
1 047.43 USD
최악의 거래:
-486.73 USD
총 수익:
53 756.67 USD (509 599 pips)
총 손실:
-23 180.54 USD (264 354 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
39 (2 941.77 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
2 941.77 USD (39)
샤프 비율:
0.25
거래 활동:
97.82%
최대 입금량:
6.56%
최근 거래:
5 일 전
주별 거래 수:
3
평균 유지 시간:
5 일
회복 요인:
8.98
롱(주식매수):
799 (45.06%)
숏(주식차입매도):
974 (54.94%)
수익 요인:
2.32
기대수익:
17.25 USD
평균 이익:
42.53 USD
평균 손실:
-45.54 USD
연속 최대 손실:
13 (-2 382.79 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-3 256.62 USD (12)
월별 성장률:
0.74%
연간 예측:
8.95%
Algo 트레이딩:
99%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
3 405.27 USD (8.68%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
8.68% (3 405.27 USD)
자본금별:
37.61% (11 931.05 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1099
EURGBP 663
CADCHF 11
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
AUDCAD 21K
EURGBP 9.2K
CADCHF -12
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
AUDCAD 180K
EURGBP 71K
CADCHF -4.6K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +1 047.43 USD
최악의 거래: -487 USD
연속 최대 이익: 39
연속 최대 손실: 12
연속 최대 이익: +2 941.77 USD
연속 최대 손실: -2 382.79 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RoboMarketsCY-ECN"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

OrbexGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.09 × 33
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.17 × 141
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.20 × 15
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.21 × 179
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.25 × 8
ICTrading-Live27
0.33 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.36 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.37 × 379
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.40 × 277
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.44 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.53 × 32
MonetaMarkets-Live01
0.54 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.55 × 55
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.61 × 127
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.68 × 207
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.68 × 19
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.69 × 72
Afterprime-Live AP
0.87 × 90
Axi-US15-Live
0.96 × 200
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.98 × 180
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
1.02 × 220
EightcapLtd-Real2
1.21 × 578
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.32 × 271
49 더...
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
Hi, I'm David. I have been involved in institutional trading and investments for a long time. The trading system is built on similar principles of institutional trading. This is why the results of the system are very stable.

The best Forex trader is a fine-tuned and well-tested system trading on AUD/CAD and EUR/GBP currency pairs. Uses advanced report capital, profit management according to account load. This makes the system relatively safe with respect to high profit. The system has a built-in protection function that allows the system to respond well even in challenging situations. Thanks to this, it is possible to draw a considerable profit during normal movements of the exchange rate.

The system works best on ECN accounts with a leverage of 1:500. Accounts with a leverage of 1:30 for European clients are also applicable.
The minimum capital on the account is 10000 EUR/USD for ECN or 1000 EUR/USD for cent accounts. Have it anyway. You will be satisfied.


리뷰 없음
2025.11.04 15:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 13:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.09 09:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.05 17:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.02.27 14:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.27 02:16
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.26 16:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 13:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.09.20 00:07
No swaps are charged
2024.09.20 00:07
No swaps are charged
2024.09.19 22:53
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.09.03 08:36
No swaps are charged
2024.09.03 08:36
No swaps are charged
2024.08.29 23:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.08.22 20:03
No swaps are charged
2024.08.22 20:03
No swaps are charged
2024.08.22 07:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.08.01 12:52
No swaps are charged
2024.08.01 12:52
No swaps are charged
2024.07.03 10:22
No swaps are charged on the signal account
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Enigma robot
월별 80 USD
305%
1
0
USD
41K
USD
179
99%
1 773
71%
98%
2.31
17.25
USD
38%
1:500
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 4 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.