- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
1 773
이익 거래:
1 264 (71.29%)
손실 거래:
509 (28.71%)
최고의 거래:
1 047.43 USD
최악의 거래:
-486.73 USD
총 수익:
53 756.67 USD (509 599 pips)
총 손실:
-23 180.54 USD (264 354 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
39 (2 941.77 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
2 941.77 USD (39)
샤프 비율:
0.25
거래 활동:
97.82%
최대 입금량:
6.56%
최근 거래:
5 일 전
주별 거래 수:
3
평균 유지 시간:
5 일
회복 요인:
8.98
롱(주식매수):
799 (45.06%)
숏(주식차입매도):
974 (54.94%)
수익 요인:
2.32
기대수익:
17.25 USD
평균 이익:
42.53 USD
평균 손실:
-45.54 USD
연속 최대 손실:
13 (-2 382.79 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-3 256.62 USD (12)
월별 성장률:
0.74%
연간 예측:
8.95%
Algo 트레이딩:
99%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
3 405.27 USD (8.68%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
8.68% (3 405.27 USD)
자본금별:
37.61% (11 931.05 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1099
|EURGBP
|663
|CADCHF
|11
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|AUDCAD
|21K
|EURGBP
|9.2K
|CADCHF
|-12
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|AUDCAD
|180K
|EURGBP
|71K
|CADCHF
|-4.6K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +1 047.43 USD
최악의 거래: -487 USD
연속 최대 이익: 39
연속 최대 손실: 12
연속 최대 이익: +2 941.77 USD
연속 최대 손실: -2 382.79 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RoboMarketsCY-ECN"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.09 × 33
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.17 × 141
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.20 × 15
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.21 × 179
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.25 × 8
|
ICTrading-Live27
|0.33 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.36 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.37 × 379
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.40 × 277
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.53 × 32
|
MonetaMarkets-Live01
|0.54 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.55 × 55
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.61 × 127
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.68 × 207
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.68 × 19
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.69 × 72
|
Afterprime-Live AP
|0.87 × 90
|
Axi-US15-Live
|0.96 × 200
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.98 × 180
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
|1.02 × 220
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|1.21 × 578
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|1.32 × 271
Hi, I'm David. I have been involved in institutional trading and investments for a long time. The trading system is built on similar principles of institutional trading. This is why the results of the system are very stable.
The best Forex trader is a fine-tuned and well-tested system trading on AUD/CAD and EUR/GBP currency pairs. Uses advanced report capital, profit management according to account load. This makes the system relatively safe with respect to high profit. The system has a built-in protection function that allows the system to respond well even in challenging situations. Thanks to this, it is possible to draw a considerable profit during normal movements of the exchange rate.
The system works best on ECN accounts with a leverage of 1:500. Accounts with a leverage of 1:30 for European clients are also applicable.
The minimum capital on the account is 10000 EUR/USD for ECN or 1000 EUR/USD for cent accounts. Have it anyway. You will be satisfied.
리뷰 없음
