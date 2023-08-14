- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 656
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 182 (71.37%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
474 (28.62%)
En iyi işlem:
1 047.43 USD
En kötü işlem:
-486.73 USD
Brüt kâr:
46 912.93 USD (474 939 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-20 917.75 USD (250 122 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
35 (2 234.14 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
2 886.29 USD (15)
Sharpe oranı:
0.24
Alım-satım etkinliği:
97.82%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
6.56%
En son işlem:
4 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
9
Ort. tutma süresi:
5 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
7.63
Alış işlemleri:
770 (46.50%)
Satış işlemleri:
886 (53.50%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.24
Beklenen getiri:
15.70 USD
Ortalama kâr:
39.69 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-44.13 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
13 (-2 382.79 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-3 256.62 USD (12)
Aylık büyüme:
-1.18%
Yıllık tahmin:
-14.32%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
3 405.27 USD (8.68%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
8.68% (3 405.27 USD)
Varlığa göre:
37.61% (11 931.05 USD)
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1021
|EURGBP
|624
|CADCHF
|11
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|AUDCAD
|18K
|EURGBP
|7.9K
|CADCHF
|-12
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|AUDCAD
|163K
|EURGBP
|68K
|CADCHF
|-4.6K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1 047.43 USD
En kötü işlem: -487 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 15
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 12
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +2 234.14 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -2 382.79 USD
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboMarkets-ECN" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live2
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.00 × 1
|
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.09 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.17 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.17 × 141
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.21 × 179
|
ICTrading-Live27
|0.33 × 12
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|0.33 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.36 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.37 × 379
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.40 × 277
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.50 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.55 × 55
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.61 × 127
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.65 × 20
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.67 × 3
Hi, I'm David. I have been involved in institutional trading and investments for a long time. The trading system is built on similar principles of institutional trading. This is why the results of the system are very stable.
The best Forex trader is a fine-tuned and well-tested system trading on AUD/CAD and EUR/GBP currency pairs. Uses advanced report capital, profit management according to account load. This makes the system relatively safe with respect to high profit. The system has a built-in protection function that allows the system to respond well even in challenging situations. Thanks to this, it is possible to draw a considerable profit during normal movements of the exchange rate.
The system works best on ECN accounts with a leverage of 1:500. Accounts with a leverage of 1:30 for European clients are also applicable.
The minimum capital on the account is 10000 EUR/USD for ECN or 1000 EUR/USD for cent accounts. Have it anyway. You will be satisfied.
İnceleme yok
