SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Enigma robot
David Jukl

Enigma robot

David Jukl
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
163 settimane
1 / 0 USD
Copia per 80 USD al mese
crescita dal 2022 259%
RoboMarkets-ECN
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 656
Profit Trade:
1 182 (71.37%)
Loss Trade:
474 (28.62%)
Best Trade:
1 047.43 USD
Worst Trade:
-486.73 USD
Profitto lordo:
46 912.93 USD (474 939 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-20 917.75 USD (250 122 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
35 (2 234.14 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2 886.29 USD (15)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.24
Attività di trading:
97.82%
Massimo carico di deposito:
6.56%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
7.63
Long Trade:
770 (46.50%)
Short Trade:
886 (53.50%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.24
Profitto previsto:
15.70 USD
Profitto medio:
39.69 USD
Perdita media:
-44.13 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
13 (-2 382.79 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-3 256.62 USD (12)
Crescita mensile:
-1.07%
Previsione annuale:
-9.94%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
3 405.27 USD (8.68%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
8.68% (3 405.27 USD)
Per equità:
37.61% (11 931.05 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1021
EURGBP 624
CADCHF 11
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 18K
EURGBP 7.9K
CADCHF -12
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 163K
EURGBP 68K
CADCHF -4.6K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 047.43 USD
Worst Trade: -487 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 15
Massime perdite consecutive: 12
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +2 234.14 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -2 382.79 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboMarkets-ECN" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FPMarketsLLC-Live2
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.00 × 1
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.09 × 34
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.17 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.17 × 141
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.21 × 179
ICTrading-Live27
0.33 × 12
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
0.33 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.36 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.37 × 379
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.40 × 277
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.44 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.50 × 34
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.55 × 55
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.61 × 127
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.65 × 20
Tickmill-Live05
0.67 × 3
75 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Hi, I'm David. I have been involved in institutional trading and investments for a long time. The trading system is built on similar principles of institutional trading. This is why the results of the system are very stable.

The best Forex trader is a fine-tuned and well-tested system trading on AUD/CAD and EUR/GBP currency pairs. Uses advanced report capital, profit management according to account load. This makes the system relatively safe with respect to high profit. The system has a built-in protection function that allows the system to respond well even in challenging situations. Thanks to this, it is possible to draw a considerable profit during normal movements of the exchange rate.

The system works best on ECN accounts with a leverage of 1:500. Accounts with a leverage of 1:30 for European clients are also applicable.
The minimum capital on the account is 10000 EUR/USD for ECN or 1000 EUR/USD for cent accounts. Have it anyway. You will be satisfied.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.06.09 09:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.05 17:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.02.27 14:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.27 02:16
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.26 16:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 13:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.09.20 00:07
No swaps are charged
2024.09.20 00:07
No swaps are charged
2024.09.19 22:53
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.09.03 08:36
No swaps are charged
2024.09.03 08:36
No swaps are charged
2024.08.29 23:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.08.22 20:03
No swaps are charged
2024.08.22 20:03
No swaps are charged
2024.08.22 07:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.08.01 12:52
No swaps are charged
2024.08.01 12:52
No swaps are charged
2024.07.03 10:22
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.06.14 09:11
No swaps are charged
2024.06.14 09:11
No swaps are charged
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Enigma robot
80USD al mese
259%
1
0
USD
36K
USD
163
99%
1 656
71%
98%
2.24
15.70
USD
38%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.