- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
1 656
Profit Trade:
1 182 (71.37%)
Loss Trade:
474 (28.62%)
Best Trade:
1 047.43 USD
Worst Trade:
-486.73 USD
Profitto lordo:
46 912.93 USD (474 939 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-20 917.75 USD (250 122 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
35 (2 234.14 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2 886.29 USD (15)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.24
Attività di trading:
97.82%
Massimo carico di deposito:
6.56%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
7.63
Long Trade:
770 (46.50%)
Short Trade:
886 (53.50%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.24
Profitto previsto:
15.70 USD
Profitto medio:
39.69 USD
Perdita media:
-44.13 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
13 (-2 382.79 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-3 256.62 USD (12)
Crescita mensile:
-1.07%
Previsione annuale:
-9.94%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
3 405.27 USD (8.68%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
8.68% (3 405.27 USD)
Per equità:
37.61% (11 931.05 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1021
|EURGBP
|624
|CADCHF
|11
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD
|18K
|EURGBP
|7.9K
|CADCHF
|-12
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD
|163K
|EURGBP
|68K
|CADCHF
|-4.6K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 047.43 USD
Worst Trade: -487 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 15
Massime perdite consecutive: 12
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +2 234.14 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -2 382.79 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboMarkets-ECN" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live2
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.00 × 1
|
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.09 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.17 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.17 × 141
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.21 × 179
|
ICTrading-Live27
|0.33 × 12
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|0.33 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.36 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.37 × 379
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.40 × 277
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.50 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.55 × 55
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.61 × 127
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.65 × 20
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.67 × 3
Hi, I'm David. I have been involved in institutional trading and investments for a long time. The trading system is built on similar principles of institutional trading. This is why the results of the system are very stable.
The best Forex trader is a fine-tuned and well-tested system trading on AUD/CAD and EUR/GBP currency pairs. Uses advanced report capital, profit management according to account load. This makes the system relatively safe with respect to high profit. The system has a built-in protection function that allows the system to respond well even in challenging situations. Thanks to this, it is possible to draw a considerable profit during normal movements of the exchange rate.
The system works best on ECN accounts with a leverage of 1:500. Accounts with a leverage of 1:30 for European clients are also applicable.
The minimum capital on the account is 10000 EUR/USD for ECN or 1000 EUR/USD for cent accounts. Have it anyway. You will be satisfied.
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
80USD al mese
259%
1
0
USD
USD
36K
USD
USD
163
99%
1 656
71%
98%
2.24
15.70
USD
USD
38%
1:500