Negociações:
1 747
Negociações com lucro:
1 255 (71.83%)
Negociações com perda:
492 (28.16%)
Melhor negociação:
1 047.43 USD
Pior negociação:
-486.73 USD
Lucro bruto:
52 532.76 USD (506 623 pips)
Perda bruta:
-22 001.31 USD (257 281 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
39 (2 941.77 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
2 941.77 USD (39)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.25
Atividade de negociação:
97.82%
Depósito máximo carregado:
6.56%
Último negócio:
4 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
4
Tempo médio de espera:
5 dias
Fator de recuperação:
8.97
Negociações longas:
788 (45.11%)
Negociações curtas:
959 (54.89%)
Fator de lucro:
2.39
Valor esperado:
17.48 USD
Lucro médio:
41.86 USD
Perda média:
-44.72 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
13 (-2 382.79 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-3 256.62 USD (12)
Crescimento mensal:
3.86%
Previsão anual:
46.78%
Algotrading:
99%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
3 405.27 USD (8.68%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
8.68% (3 405.27 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
37.61% (11 931.05 USD)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1084
|EURGBP
|652
|CADCHF
|11
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|AUDCAD
|21K
|EURGBP
|9.2K
|CADCHF
|-12
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|AUDCAD
|182K
|EURGBP
|73K
|CADCHF
|-4.6K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +1 047.43 USD
Pior negociação: -487 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 39
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 12
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +2 941.77 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -2 382.79 USD
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "RoboMarkets-ECN" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 2
|
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.09 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.17 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.17 × 141
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.21 × 179
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.33 × 3
|
ICTrading-Live27
|0.33 × 12
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.36 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.37 × 379
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.40 × 277
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.50 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.55 × 55
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.61 × 127
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.65 × 20
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.67 × 3
75 mais ...
Hi, I'm David. I have been involved in institutional trading and investments for a long time. The trading system is built on similar principles of institutional trading. This is why the results of the system are very stable.
The best Forex trader is a fine-tuned and well-tested system trading on AUD/CAD and EUR/GBP currency pairs. Uses advanced report capital, profit management according to account load. This makes the system relatively safe with respect to high profit. The system has a built-in protection function that allows the system to respond well even in challenging situations. Thanks to this, it is possible to draw a considerable profit during normal movements of the exchange rate.
The system works best on ECN accounts with a leverage of 1:500. Accounts with a leverage of 1:30 for European clients are also applicable.
The minimum capital on the account is 10000 EUR/USD for ECN or 1000 EUR/USD for cent accounts. Have it anyway. You will be satisfied.
Sem comentários
