- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
1 747
盈利交易:
1 255 (71.83%)
亏损交易:
492 (28.16%)
最好交易:
1 047.43 USD
最差交易:
-486.73 USD
毛利:
52 532.76 USD (506 623 pips)
毛利亏损:
-22 001.31 USD (257 281 pips)
最大连续赢利:
39 (2 941.77 USD)
最大连续盈利:
2 941.77 USD (39)
夏普比率:
0.25
交易活动:
97.82%
最大入金加载:
6.56%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
4
平均持有时间:
5 天
采收率:
8.97
长期交易:
788 (45.11%)
短期交易:
959 (54.89%)
利润因子:
2.39
预期回报:
17.48 USD
平均利润:
41.86 USD
平均损失:
-44.72 USD
最大连续失误:
13 (-2 382.79 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-3 256.62 USD (12)
每月增长:
3.86%
年度预测:
46.78%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
3 405.27 USD (8.68%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
8.68% (3 405.27 USD)
净值:
37.61% (11 931.05 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1084
|EURGBP
|652
|CADCHF
|11
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|AUDCAD
|21K
|EURGBP
|9.2K
|CADCHF
|-12
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|AUDCAD
|182K
|EURGBP
|73K
|CADCHF
|-4.6K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +1 047.43 USD
最差交易: -487 USD
最大连续赢利: 39
最大连续失误: 12
最大连续盈利: +2 941.77 USD
最大连续亏损: -2 382.79 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboMarkets-ECN 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 2
|
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.09 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.17 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.17 × 141
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.21 × 179
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.33 × 3
|
ICTrading-Live27
|0.33 × 12
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.36 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.37 × 379
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.40 × 277
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.50 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.55 × 55
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.61 × 127
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.65 × 20
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.67 × 3
Hi, I'm David. I have been involved in institutional trading and investments for a long time. The trading system is built on similar principles of institutional trading. This is why the results of the system are very stable.
The best Forex trader is a fine-tuned and well-tested system trading on AUD/CAD and EUR/GBP currency pairs. Uses advanced report capital, profit management according to account load. This makes the system relatively safe with respect to high profit. The system has a built-in protection function that allows the system to respond well even in challenging situations. Thanks to this, it is possible to draw a considerable profit during normal movements of the exchange rate.
The system works best on ECN accounts with a leverage of 1:500. Accounts with a leverage of 1:30 for European clients are also applicable.
The minimum capital on the account is 10000 EUR/USD for ECN or 1000 EUR/USD for cent accounts. Have it anyway. You will be satisfied.
The best Forex trader is a fine-tuned and well-tested system trading on AUD/CAD and EUR/GBP currency pairs. Uses advanced report capital, profit management according to account load. This makes the system relatively safe with respect to high profit. The system has a built-in protection function that allows the system to respond well even in challenging situations. Thanks to this, it is possible to draw a considerable profit during normal movements of the exchange rate.
The system works best on ECN accounts with a leverage of 1:500. Accounts with a leverage of 1:30 for European clients are also applicable.
The minimum capital on the account is 10000 EUR/USD for ECN or 1000 EUR/USD for cent accounts. Have it anyway. You will be satisfied.
没有评论
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月80 USD
304%
1
0
USD
USD
41K
USD
USD
176
99%
1 747
71%
98%
2.38
17.48
USD
USD
38%
1:500