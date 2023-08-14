信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / Enigma robot
David Jukl

Enigma robot

David Jukl
0条评论
可靠性
176
1 / 0 USD
每月复制 80 USD per 
增长自 2022 304%
RoboMarkets-ECN
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
1 747
盈利交易:
1 255 (71.83%)
亏损交易:
492 (28.16%)
最好交易:
1 047.43 USD
最差交易:
-486.73 USD
毛利:
52 532.76 USD (506 623 pips)
毛利亏损:
-22 001.31 USD (257 281 pips)
最大连续赢利:
39 (2 941.77 USD)
最大连续盈利:
2 941.77 USD (39)
夏普比率:
0.25
交易活动:
97.82%
最大入金加载:
6.56%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
4
平均持有时间:
5 天
采收率:
8.97
长期交易:
788 (45.11%)
短期交易:
959 (54.89%)
利润因子:
2.39
预期回报:
17.48 USD
平均利润:
41.86 USD
平均损失:
-44.72 USD
最大连续失误:
13 (-2 382.79 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-3 256.62 USD (12)
每月增长:
3.86%
年度预测:
46.78%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
3 405.27 USD (8.68%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
8.68% (3 405.27 USD)
净值:
37.61% (11 931.05 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1084
EURGBP 652
CADCHF 11
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
AUDCAD 21K
EURGBP 9.2K
CADCHF -12
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
AUDCAD 182K
EURGBP 73K
CADCHF -4.6K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +1 047.43 USD
最差交易: -487 USD
最大连续赢利: 39
最大连续失误: 12
最大连续盈利: +2 941.77 USD
最大连续亏损: -2 382.79 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboMarkets-ECN 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 2
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live2
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live22
0.09 × 34
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.17 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.17 × 141
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.21 × 179
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.33 × 3
ICTrading-Live27
0.33 × 12
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.36 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.37 × 379
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.40 × 277
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.44 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.50 × 34
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.55 × 55
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.61 × 127
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.65 × 20
Tickmill-Live05
0.67 × 3
75 更多...
Hi, I'm David. I have been involved in institutional trading and investments for a long time. The trading system is built on similar principles of institutional trading. This is why the results of the system are very stable.

The best Forex trader is a fine-tuned and well-tested system trading on AUD/CAD and EUR/GBP currency pairs. Uses advanced report capital, profit management according to account load. This makes the system relatively safe with respect to high profit. The system has a built-in protection function that allows the system to respond well even in challenging situations. Thanks to this, it is possible to draw a considerable profit during normal movements of the exchange rate.

The system works best on ECN accounts with a leverage of 1:500. Accounts with a leverage of 1:30 for European clients are also applicable.
The minimum capital on the account is 10000 EUR/USD for ECN or 1000 EUR/USD for cent accounts. Have it anyway. You will be satisfied.


2025.11.04 15:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 13:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.09 09:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.05 17:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.02.27 14:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.27 02:16
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.26 16:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 13:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.09.20 00:07
2024.09.20 00:07
2024.09.19 22:53
2024.09.03 08:36
2024.09.03 08:36
2024.08.29 23:11
2024.08.22 20:03
2024.08.22 20:03
2024.08.22 07:20
2024.08.01 12:52
2024.08.01 12:52
2024.07.03 10:22
复制

