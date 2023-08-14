- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 747
Gewinntrades:
1 255 (71.83%)
Verlusttrades:
492 (28.16%)
Bester Trade:
1 047.43 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-486.73 USD
Bruttoprofit:
52 532.76 USD (506 623 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-22 001.31 USD (257 281 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
39 (2 941.77 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
2 941.77 USD (39)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading-Aktivität:
97.82%
Max deposit load:
6.56%
Letzter Trade:
8 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
5
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
5 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
8.97
Long-Positionen:
788 (45.11%)
Short-Positionen:
959 (54.89%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.39
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
17.48 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
41.86 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-44.72 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
13 (-2 382.79 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-3 256.62 USD (12)
Wachstum pro Monat :
3.86%
Jahresprognose:
46.78%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
3 405.27 USD (8.68%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
8.68% (3 405.27 USD)
Kapital:
37.61% (11 931.05 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1084
|EURGBP
|652
|CADCHF
|11
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|21K
|EURGBP
|9.2K
|CADCHF
|-12
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|182K
|EURGBP
|73K
|CADCHF
|-4.6K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RoboMarkets-ECN" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 2
|
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.09 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.17 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.17 × 141
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.21 × 179
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.33 × 3
|
ICTrading-Live27
|0.33 × 12
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.36 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.37 × 379
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.40 × 277
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.50 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.55 × 55
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.61 × 127
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.65 × 20
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.67 × 3
Hi, I'm David. I have been involved in institutional trading and investments for a long time. The trading system is built on similar principles of institutional trading. This is why the results of the system are very stable.
The best Forex trader is a fine-tuned and well-tested system trading on AUD/CAD and EUR/GBP currency pairs. Uses advanced report capital, profit management according to account load. This makes the system relatively safe with respect to high profit. The system has a built-in protection function that allows the system to respond well even in challenging situations. Thanks to this, it is possible to draw a considerable profit during normal movements of the exchange rate.
The system works best on ECN accounts with a leverage of 1:500. Accounts with a leverage of 1:30 for European clients are also applicable.
The minimum capital on the account is 10000 EUR/USD for ECN or 1000 EUR/USD for cent accounts. Have it anyway. You will be satisfied.
