- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
1 656
Bénéfice trades:
1 182 (71.37%)
Perte trades:
474 (28.62%)
Meilleure transaction:
1 047.43 USD
Pire transaction:
-486.73 USD
Bénéfice brut:
46 912.93 USD (474 939 pips)
Perte brute:
-20 917.75 USD (250 122 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
35 (2 234.14 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
2 886.29 USD (15)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.24
Activité de trading:
97.82%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
6.56%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
13
Temps de détention moyen:
5 jours
Facteur de récupération:
7.63
Longs trades:
770 (46.50%)
Courts trades:
886 (53.50%)
Facteur de profit:
2.24
Rendement attendu:
15.70 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
39.69 USD
Perte moyenne:
-44.13 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
13 (-2 382.79 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-3 256.62 USD (12)
Croissance mensuelle:
-1.07%
Prévision annuelle:
-9.94%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
3 405.27 USD (8.68%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
8.68% (3 405.27 USD)
Par fonds propres:
37.61% (11 931.05 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1021
|EURGBP
|624
|CADCHF
|11
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|18K
|EURGBP
|7.9K
|CADCHF
|-12
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|163K
|EURGBP
|68K
|CADCHF
|-4.6K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1 047.43 USD
Pire transaction: -487 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 15
Pertes consécutives maximales: 12
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +2 234.14 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -2 382.79 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboMarkets-ECN" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live2
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.00 × 1
|
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.09 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.17 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.17 × 141
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.21 × 179
|
ICTrading-Live27
|0.33 × 12
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|0.33 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.36 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.37 × 379
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.40 × 277
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.50 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.55 × 55
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.61 × 127
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.65 × 20
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.67 × 3
75 plus...Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Hi, I'm David. I have been involved in institutional trading and investments for a long time. The trading system is built on similar principles of institutional trading. This is why the results of the system are very stable.
The best Forex trader is a fine-tuned and well-tested system trading on AUD/CAD and EUR/GBP currency pairs. Uses advanced report capital, profit management according to account load. This makes the system relatively safe with respect to high profit. The system has a built-in protection function that allows the system to respond well even in challenging situations. Thanks to this, it is possible to draw a considerable profit during normal movements of the exchange rate.
The system works best on ECN accounts with a leverage of 1:500. Accounts with a leverage of 1:30 for European clients are also applicable.
The minimum capital on the account is 10000 EUR/USD for ECN or 1000 EUR/USD for cent accounts. Have it anyway. You will be satisfied.
The best Forex trader is a fine-tuned and well-tested system trading on AUD/CAD and EUR/GBP currency pairs. Uses advanced report capital, profit management according to account load. This makes the system relatively safe with respect to high profit. The system has a built-in protection function that allows the system to respond well even in challenging situations. Thanks to this, it is possible to draw a considerable profit during normal movements of the exchange rate.
The system works best on ECN accounts with a leverage of 1:500. Accounts with a leverage of 1:30 for European clients are also applicable.
The minimum capital on the account is 10000 EUR/USD for ECN or 1000 EUR/USD for cent accounts. Have it anyway. You will be satisfied.
Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
80 USD par mois
259%
1
0
USD
USD
36K
USD
USD
163
99%
1 656
71%
98%
2.24
15.70
USD
USD
38%
1:500