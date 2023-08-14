- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 747
Profit Trades:
1 255 (71.83%)
Loss Trades:
492 (28.16%)
Best trade:
1 047.43 USD
Worst trade:
-486.73 USD
Gross Profit:
52 532.76 USD (506 623 pips)
Gross Loss:
-22 001.31 USD (257 281 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
39 (2 941.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 941.77 USD (39)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
97.82%
Max deposit load:
6.56%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
8.97
Long Trades:
788 (45.11%)
Short Trades:
959 (54.89%)
Profit Factor:
2.39
Expected Payoff:
17.48 USD
Average Profit:
41.86 USD
Average Loss:
-44.72 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-2 382.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 256.62 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
3.86%
Annual Forecast:
46.78%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
3 405.27 USD (8.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.68% (3 405.27 USD)
By Equity:
37.61% (11 931.05 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1084
|EURGBP
|652
|CADCHF
|11
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|21K
|EURGBP
|9.2K
|CADCHF
|-12
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|182K
|EURGBP
|73K
|CADCHF
|-4.6K
|
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 047.43 USD
Worst trade: -487 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 39
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 941.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 382.79 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboMarkets-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 2
|
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.09 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.17 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.17 × 141
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.21 × 179
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.33 × 3
|
ICTrading-Live27
|0.33 × 12
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.36 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.37 × 379
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.40 × 277
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.50 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.55 × 55
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.61 × 127
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.65 × 20
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.67 × 3
Hi, I'm David. I have been involved in institutional trading and investments for a long time. The trading system is built on similar principles of institutional trading. This is why the results of the system are very stable.
The best Forex trader is a fine-tuned and well-tested system trading on AUD/CAD and EUR/GBP currency pairs. Uses advanced report capital, profit management according to account load. This makes the system relatively safe with respect to high profit. The system has a built-in protection function that allows the system to respond well even in challenging situations. Thanks to this, it is possible to draw a considerable profit during normal movements of the exchange rate.
The system works best on ECN accounts with a leverage of 1:500. Accounts with a leverage of 1:30 for European clients are also applicable.
The minimum capital on the account is 10000 EUR/USD for ECN or 1000 EUR/USD for cent accounts. Have it anyway. You will be satisfied.
No reviews
