SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Enigma robot
David Jukl

Enigma robot

David Jukl
0 reviews
Reliability
176 weeks
1 / 0 USD
Copy for 80 USD per month
growth since 2022 304%
RoboMarkets-ECN
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 747
Profit Trades:
1 255 (71.83%)
Loss Trades:
492 (28.16%)
Best trade:
1 047.43 USD
Worst trade:
-486.73 USD
Gross Profit:
52 532.76 USD (506 623 pips)
Gross Loss:
-22 001.31 USD (257 281 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
39 (2 941.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 941.77 USD (39)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
97.82%
Max deposit load:
6.56%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
8.97
Long Trades:
788 (45.11%)
Short Trades:
959 (54.89%)
Profit Factor:
2.39
Expected Payoff:
17.48 USD
Average Profit:
41.86 USD
Average Loss:
-44.72 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-2 382.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 256.62 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
3.86%
Annual Forecast:
46.78%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
3 405.27 USD (8.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.68% (3 405.27 USD)
By Equity:
37.61% (11 931.05 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1084
EURGBP 652
CADCHF 11
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 21K
EURGBP 9.2K
CADCHF -12
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 182K
EURGBP 73K
CADCHF -4.6K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 047.43 USD
Worst trade: -487 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 39
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 941.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 382.79 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboMarkets-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 2
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live2
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live22
0.09 × 34
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.17 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.17 × 141
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.21 × 179
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.33 × 3
ICTrading-Live27
0.33 × 12
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.36 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.37 × 379
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.40 × 277
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.44 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.50 × 34
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.55 × 55
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.61 × 127
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.65 × 20
Tickmill-Live05
0.67 × 3
75 more...
Hi, I'm David. I have been involved in institutional trading and investments for a long time. The trading system is built on similar principles of institutional trading. This is why the results of the system are very stable.

The best Forex trader is a fine-tuned and well-tested system trading on AUD/CAD and EUR/GBP currency pairs. Uses advanced report capital, profit management according to account load. This makes the system relatively safe with respect to high profit. The system has a built-in protection function that allows the system to respond well even in challenging situations. Thanks to this, it is possible to draw a considerable profit during normal movements of the exchange rate.

The system works best on ECN accounts with a leverage of 1:500. Accounts with a leverage of 1:30 for European clients are also applicable.
The minimum capital on the account is 10000 EUR/USD for ECN or 1000 EUR/USD for cent accounts. Have it anyway. You will be satisfied.


No reviews
2025.11.04 15:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 13:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.09 09:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.05 17:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.02.27 14:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.27 02:16
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.26 16:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 13:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.09.20 00:07
No swaps are charged
2024.09.20 00:07
No swaps are charged
2024.09.19 22:53
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.09.03 08:36
No swaps are charged
2024.09.03 08:36
No swaps are charged
2024.08.29 23:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.08.22 20:03
No swaps are charged
2024.08.22 20:03
No swaps are charged
2024.08.22 07:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.08.01 12:52
No swaps are charged
2024.08.01 12:52
No swaps are charged
2024.07.03 10:22
No swaps are charged on the signal account
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Enigma robot
80 USD per month
304%
1
0
USD
41K
USD
176
99%
1 747
71%
98%
2.38
17.48
USD
38%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.