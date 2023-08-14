- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 747
Transacciones Rentables:
1 255 (71.83%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
492 (28.16%)
Mejor transacción:
1 047.43 USD
Peor transacción:
-486.73 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
52 532.76 USD (506 623 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-22 001.31 USD (257 281 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
39 (2 941.77 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
2 941.77 USD (39)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.25
Actividad comercial:
97.82%
Carga máxima del depósito:
6.56%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
4
Tiempo medio de espera:
5 días
Factor de Recuperación:
8.97
Transacciones Largas:
788 (45.11%)
Transacciones Cortas:
959 (54.89%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.39
Beneficio Esperado:
17.48 USD
Beneficio medio:
41.86 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-44.72 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
13 (-2 382.79 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-3 256.62 USD (12)
Crecimiento al mes:
3.86%
Pronóstico anual:
46.78%
Trading algorítmico:
99%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
3 405.27 USD (8.68%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
8.68% (3 405.27 USD)
De fondos:
37.61% (11 931.05 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1084
|EURGBP
|652
|CADCHF
|11
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|AUDCAD
|21K
|EURGBP
|9.2K
|CADCHF
|-12
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|AUDCAD
|182K
|EURGBP
|73K
|CADCHF
|-4.6K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +1 047.43 USD
Peor transacción: -487 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 39
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 12
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +2 941.77 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -2 382.79 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "RoboMarkets-ECN" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 2
|
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.09 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.17 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.17 × 141
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.21 × 179
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.33 × 3
|
ICTrading-Live27
|0.33 × 12
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.36 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.37 × 379
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.40 × 277
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.50 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.55 × 55
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.61 × 127
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.65 × 20
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.67 × 3
otros 75...Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Hi, I'm David. I have been involved in institutional trading and investments for a long time. The trading system is built on similar principles of institutional trading. This is why the results of the system are very stable.
The best Forex trader is a fine-tuned and well-tested system trading on AUD/CAD and EUR/GBP currency pairs. Uses advanced report capital, profit management according to account load. This makes the system relatively safe with respect to high profit. The system has a built-in protection function that allows the system to respond well even in challenging situations. Thanks to this, it is possible to draw a considerable profit during normal movements of the exchange rate.
The system works best on ECN accounts with a leverage of 1:500. Accounts with a leverage of 1:30 for European clients are also applicable.
The minimum capital on the account is 10000 EUR/USD for ECN or 1000 EUR/USD for cent accounts. Have it anyway. You will be satisfied.
The best Forex trader is a fine-tuned and well-tested system trading on AUD/CAD and EUR/GBP currency pairs. Uses advanced report capital, profit management according to account load. This makes the system relatively safe with respect to high profit. The system has a built-in protection function that allows the system to respond well even in challenging situations. Thanks to this, it is possible to draw a considerable profit during normal movements of the exchange rate.
The system works best on ECN accounts with a leverage of 1:500. Accounts with a leverage of 1:30 for European clients are also applicable.
The minimum capital on the account is 10000 EUR/USD for ECN or 1000 EUR/USD for cent accounts. Have it anyway. You will be satisfied.
No hay comentarios
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
80 USD al mes
304%
1
0
USD
USD
41K
USD
USD
176
99%
1 747
71%
98%
2.38
17.48
USD
USD
38%
1:500