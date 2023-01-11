シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / Mean Reversion MT4
Alexander V Singaevsky

Mean Reversion MT4

Alexander V Singaevsky
レビュー0件
信頼性
162週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2022 103%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
1 964
利益トレード:
1 504 (76.57%)
損失トレード:
460 (23.42%)
ベストトレード:
3 563.66 USD
最悪のトレード:
-8 530.13 USD
総利益:
150 143.50 USD (311 538 pips)
総損失:
-110 991.67 USD (223 028 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
37 (843.40 USD)
最大連続利益:
5 154.09 USD (4)
シャープレシオ:
0.06
取引アクティビティ:
100.00%
最大入金額:
115.73%
最近のトレード:
4 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
6
平均保有時間:
3 日
リカバリーファクター:
3.69
長いトレード:
991 (50.46%)
短いトレード:
973 (49.54%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.35
期待されたペイオフ:
19.93 USD
平均利益:
99.83 USD
平均損失:
-241.29 USD
最大連続の負け:
6 (-926.87 USD)
最大連続損失:
-8 530.13 USD (1)
月間成長:
0.18%
年間予想:
2.26%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
10 612.14 USD (35.74%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
10.41% (10 612.14 USD)
エクイティによる:
38.07% (37 416.44 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
AUDCAD-5 410
NZDCAD-5 363
AUDNZD-5 318
EURCHF-5 189
EURUSD-5 155
GBPUSD-5 124
CADCHF-5 113
USDCAD-5 93
EURGBP-5 90
GBPCAD-5 82
AUDSGD-5 27
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
AUDCAD-5 4.9K
NZDCAD-5 4.9K
AUDNZD-5 2.4K
EURCHF-5 -3.9K
EURUSD-5 8.8K
GBPUSD-5 9.8K
CADCHF-5 4.7K
USDCAD-5 -3.6K
EURGBP-5 5.9K
GBPCAD-5 5.6K
AUDSGD-5 -314
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
AUDCAD-5 8.1K
NZDCAD-5 5.3K
AUDNZD-5 189
EURCHF-5 -1.4K
EURUSD-5 17K
GBPUSD-5 25K
CADCHF-5 4.9K
USDCAD-5 2.9K
EURGBP-5 9.9K
GBPCAD-5 17K
AUDSGD-5 -86
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +3 563.66 USD
最悪のトレード: -8 530 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 4
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +843.40 USD
最大連続損失: -926.87 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"OANDA-v20 Live-1"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

Mean Reversion MT4 is relevant for any broker, also for US residents, uses no hedging, meets the requirements of the NFA regulator (closing orders according to FIFO rules), as well as CTFD, FSA, CySec.

It is not a martingale signal. That said, the signal may open up to 5 orders for the same currency pair in the same direction.

The strategy opens the position when price is sufficiently deviating from the mean and is closed when price is at the mean.

The strategy may keep positions open for multiple days or even months.

Mean Reversion MT4 currently trades the following currency pairs with mean reversion:

  • CADCHF
  • EURUSD
  • USDCAD
  • GBPUSD
  • EURGBP
  • EURCHF
  • GBPCAD
  • AUDSDG


There is a small grid scalping component to the strategy. This component exists to recoup costs associated with trading commissions and carry costs.

  • AUDNZD - Grid, but not martingale
  • AUDCAD - Grid, but not martingale
  • NZDCAD - Grid, but not martingale
レビューなし
2025.09.12 11:53
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.04 13:56
No swaps are charged
2025.09.04 13:56
No swaps are charged
2025.08.13 15:26
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.11 12:17
No swaps are charged
2025.08.11 12:17
No swaps are charged
2025.06.19 12:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.18 12:41
No swaps are charged
2025.06.18 12:41
No swaps are charged
2025.05.16 04:48
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.14 08:37
No swaps are charged
2025.05.14 08:37
No swaps are charged
2025.04.10 23:28
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.03.28 08:29
No swaps are charged
2025.03.28 08:29
No swaps are charged
2025.02.17 01:48
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.02.10 13:57
No swaps are charged
2025.02.10 13:57
No swaps are charged
2024.10.08 13:13
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.10.03 14:00
No swaps are charged
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
Mean Reversion MT4
30 USD/月
103%
0
0
USD
116K
USD
162
100%
1 964
76%
100%
1.35
19.93
USD
38%
1:50
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 4トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください