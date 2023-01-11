SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / Mean Reversion MT4
Alexander V Singaevsky

Mean Reversion MT4

Alexander V Singaevsky
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
162 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2022 103%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
1 964
Negociações com lucro:
1 504 (76.57%)
Negociações com perda:
460 (23.42%)
Melhor negociação:
3 563.66 USD
Pior negociação:
-8 530.13 USD
Lucro bruto:
150 143.50 USD (311 538 pips)
Perda bruta:
-110 991.67 USD (223 028 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
37 (843.40 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
5 154.09 USD (4)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.06
Atividade de negociação:
100.00%
Depósito máximo carregado:
115.73%
Último negócio:
4 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
6
Tempo médio de espera:
3 dias
Fator de recuperação:
3.69
Negociações longas:
991 (50.46%)
Negociações curtas:
973 (49.54%)
Fator de lucro:
1.35
Valor esperado:
19.93 USD
Lucro médio:
99.83 USD
Perda média:
-241.29 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
6 (-926.87 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-8 530.13 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
0.18%
Previsão anual:
2.26%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
10 612.14 USD (35.74%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
10.41% (10 612.14 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
38.07% (37 416.44 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
AUDCAD-5 410
NZDCAD-5 363
AUDNZD-5 318
EURCHF-5 189
EURUSD-5 155
GBPUSD-5 124
CADCHF-5 113
USDCAD-5 93
EURGBP-5 90
GBPCAD-5 82
AUDSGD-5 27
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
AUDCAD-5 4.9K
NZDCAD-5 4.9K
AUDNZD-5 2.4K
EURCHF-5 -3.9K
EURUSD-5 8.8K
GBPUSD-5 9.8K
CADCHF-5 4.7K
USDCAD-5 -3.6K
EURGBP-5 5.9K
GBPCAD-5 5.6K
AUDSGD-5 -314
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
AUDCAD-5 8.1K
NZDCAD-5 5.3K
AUDNZD-5 189
EURCHF-5 -1.4K
EURUSD-5 17K
GBPUSD-5 25K
CADCHF-5 4.9K
USDCAD-5 2.9K
EURGBP-5 9.9K
GBPCAD-5 17K
AUDSGD-5 -86
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +3 563.66 USD
Pior negociação: -8 530 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +843.40 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -926.87 USD

Mean Reversion MT4 is relevant for any broker, also for US residents, uses no hedging, meets the requirements of the NFA regulator (closing orders according to FIFO rules), as well as CTFD, FSA, CySec.

It is not a martingale signal. That said, the signal may open up to 5 orders for the same currency pair in the same direction.

The strategy opens the position when price is sufficiently deviating from the mean and is closed when price is at the mean.

The strategy may keep positions open for multiple days or even months.

Mean Reversion MT4 currently trades the following currency pairs with mean reversion:

  • CADCHF
  • EURUSD
  • USDCAD
  • GBPUSD
  • EURGBP
  • EURCHF
  • GBPCAD
  • AUDSDG


There is a small grid scalping component to the strategy. This component exists to recoup costs associated with trading commissions and carry costs.

  • AUDNZD - Grid, but not martingale
  • AUDCAD - Grid, but not martingale
  • NZDCAD - Grid, but not martingale
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Mean Reversion MT4
30 USD por mês
103%
0
0
USD
116K
USD
162
100%
1 964
76%
100%
1.35
19.93
USD
38%
1:50
