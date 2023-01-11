SignalsSections
Alexander V Singaevsky

Mean Reversion MT4

Alexander V Singaevsky
0 reviews
Reliability
162 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2022 103%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 964
Profit Trades:
1 504 (76.57%)
Loss Trades:
460 (23.42%)
Best trade:
3 563.66 USD
Worst trade:
-8 530.13 USD
Gross Profit:
150 143.50 USD (311 538 pips)
Gross Loss:
-110 991.67 USD (223 028 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
37 (843.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 154.09 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
115.73%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
3.69
Long Trades:
991 (50.46%)
Short Trades:
973 (49.54%)
Profit Factor:
1.35
Expected Payoff:
19.93 USD
Average Profit:
99.83 USD
Average Loss:
-241.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-926.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8 530.13 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.18%
Annual Forecast:
2.26%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
10 612.14 USD (35.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.41% (10 612.14 USD)
By Equity:
38.07% (37 416.44 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD-5 410
NZDCAD-5 363
AUDNZD-5 318
EURCHF-5 189
EURUSD-5 155
GBPUSD-5 124
CADCHF-5 113
USDCAD-5 93
EURGBP-5 90
GBPCAD-5 82
AUDSGD-5 27
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD-5 4.9K
NZDCAD-5 4.9K
AUDNZD-5 2.4K
EURCHF-5 -3.9K
EURUSD-5 8.8K
GBPUSD-5 9.8K
CADCHF-5 4.7K
USDCAD-5 -3.6K
EURGBP-5 5.9K
GBPCAD-5 5.6K
AUDSGD-5 -314
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD-5 8.1K
NZDCAD-5 5.3K
AUDNZD-5 189
EURCHF-5 -1.4K
EURUSD-5 17K
GBPUSD-5 25K
CADCHF-5 4.9K
USDCAD-5 2.9K
EURGBP-5 9.9K
GBPCAD-5 17K
AUDSGD-5 -86
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 563.66 USD
Worst trade: -8 530 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +843.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -926.87 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDA-v20 Live-1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Mean Reversion MT4 is relevant for any broker, also for US residents, uses no hedging, meets the requirements of the NFA regulator (closing orders according to FIFO rules), as well as CTFD, FSA, CySec.

It is not a martingale signal. That said, the signal may open up to 5 orders for the same currency pair in the same direction.

The strategy opens the position when price is sufficiently deviating from the mean and is closed when price is at the mean.

The strategy may keep positions open for multiple days or even months.

Mean Reversion MT4 currently trades the following currency pairs with mean reversion:

  • CADCHF
  • EURUSD
  • USDCAD
  • GBPUSD
  • EURGBP
  • EURCHF
  • GBPCAD
  • AUDSDG


There is a small grid scalping component to the strategy. This component exists to recoup costs associated with trading commissions and carry costs.

  • AUDNZD - Grid, but not martingale
  • AUDCAD - Grid, but not martingale
  • NZDCAD - Grid, but not martingale
