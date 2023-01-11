Mean Reversion MT4 is relevant for any broker, also for US residents, uses no hedging, meets the requirements of the NFA regulator (closing orders according to FIFO rules), as well as CTFD, FSA, CySec.

It is not a martingale signal. That said, the signal may open up to 5 orders for the same currency pair in the same direction.

The strategy opens the position when price is sufficiently deviating from the mean and is closed when price is at the mean.

The strategy may keep positions open for multiple days or even months.

Mean Reversion MT4 currently trades the following currency pairs with mean reversion:

CADCHF

EURUSD

USDCAD

GBPUSD

EURGBP

EURCHF

GBPCAD

AUDSDG





There is a small grid scalping component to the strategy. This component exists to recoup costs associated with trading commissions and carry costs.