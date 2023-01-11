SignauxSections
Alexander V Singaevsky

Mean Reversion MT4

Alexander V Singaevsky
0 avis
Fiabilité
148 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2022 81%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 733
Bénéfice trades:
1 322 (76.28%)
Perte trades:
411 (23.72%)
Meilleure transaction:
3 563.66 USD
Pire transaction:
-8 530.13 USD
Bénéfice brut:
130 721.96 USD (281 020 pips)
Perte brute:
-104 209.36 USD (207 849 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
37 (843.40 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
5 154.09 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
115.73%
Dernier trade:
13 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
19
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
2.50
Longs trades:
872 (50.32%)
Courts trades:
861 (49.68%)
Facteur de profit:
1.25
Rendement attendu:
15.30 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
98.88 USD
Perte moyenne:
-253.55 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-926.87 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-8 530.13 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.68%
Prévision annuelle:
57.23%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
10 612.14 USD (35.74%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
10.41% (10 612.14 USD)
Par fonds propres:
38.07% (37 416.44 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD-5 349
NZDCAD-5 305
AUDNZD-5 269
EURCHF-5 185
EURUSD-5 140
GBPUSD-5 119
CADCHF-5 97
USDCAD-5 88
GBPCAD-5 80
EURGBP-5 75
AUDSGD-5 26
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD-5 4K
NZDCAD-5 3.8K
AUDNZD-5 1.9K
EURCHF-5 -3.7K
EURUSD-5 7.8K
GBPUSD-5 9.4K
CADCHF-5 -854
USDCAD-5 -3.9K
GBPCAD-5 4.6K
EURGBP-5 4K
AUDSGD-5 -631
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD-5 4.7K
NZDCAD-5 1.9K
AUDNZD-5 -565
EURCHF-5 -1.2K
EURUSD-5 16K
GBPUSD-5 24K
CADCHF-5 2K
USDCAD-5 2.5K
GBPCAD-5 16K
EURGBP-5 8.7K
AUDSGD-5 -342
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +3 563.66 USD
Pire transaction: -8 530 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +843.40 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -926.87 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "OANDA-v20 Live-1" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Mean Reversion MT4 is relevant for any broker, also for US residents, uses no hedging, meets the requirements of the NFA regulator (closing orders according to FIFO rules), as well as CTFD, FSA, CySec.

Mean Reversion MT4 is not a martingale signal. That said, the signal may open up to 5 orders for the same currency pair in the same direction. The order size decreases with each trade opened.

Mean Reversion MT4 does not use stop losses. The position is opened when price is sufficiently deviating from the mean and is closed when price is at the mean.

Mean Reversion MT4 may keep positions open for multiple days. For example, as of this writing, the longest held period was 38 days.

Mean Reversion MT4 currently trades the following currency pairs:

  • CADCHF
  • EURUSD
  • USDCAD
  • GBPUSD
  • EURGBP
  • EURCHF
  • GBPCAD




Aucun avis
