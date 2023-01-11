- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD-5
|349
|NZDCAD-5
|305
|AUDNZD-5
|269
|EURCHF-5
|185
|EURUSD-5
|140
|GBPUSD-5
|119
|CADCHF-5
|97
|USDCAD-5
|88
|GBPCAD-5
|80
|EURGBP-5
|75
|AUDSGD-5
|26
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD-5
|4K
|NZDCAD-5
|3.8K
|AUDNZD-5
|1.9K
|EURCHF-5
|-3.7K
|EURUSD-5
|7.8K
|GBPUSD-5
|9.4K
|CADCHF-5
|-854
|USDCAD-5
|-3.9K
|GBPCAD-5
|4.6K
|EURGBP-5
|4K
|AUDSGD-5
|-631
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD-5
|4.7K
|NZDCAD-5
|1.9K
|AUDNZD-5
|-565
|EURCHF-5
|-1.2K
|EURUSD-5
|16K
|GBPUSD-5
|24K
|CADCHF-5
|2K
|USDCAD-5
|2.5K
|GBPCAD-5
|16K
|EURGBP-5
|8.7K
|AUDSGD-5
|-342
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "OANDA-v20 Live-1" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Mean Reversion MT4 is relevant for any broker, also for US residents, uses no hedging, meets the requirements of the NFA regulator (closing orders according to FIFO rules), as well as CTFD, FSA, CySec.
Mean Reversion MT4 is not a martingale signal. That said, the signal may open up to 5 orders for the same currency pair in the same direction. The order size decreases with each trade opened.
Mean Reversion MT4 does not use stop losses. The position is opened when price is sufficiently deviating from the mean and is closed when price is at the mean.
Mean Reversion MT4 may keep positions open for multiple days. For example, as of this writing, the longest held period was 38 days.
Mean Reversion MT4 currently trades the following currency pairs:
- CADCHF
- EURUSD
- USDCAD
- GBPUSD
- EURGBP
- EURCHF
- GBPCAD
