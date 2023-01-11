SinyallerBölümler
Alexander V Singaevsky

Mean Reversion MT4

Alexander V Singaevsky
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
148 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2022 81%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 733
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 322 (76.28%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
411 (23.72%)
En iyi işlem:
3 563.66 USD
En kötü işlem:
-8 530.13 USD
Brüt kâr:
130 721.96 USD (281 020 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-104 209.36 USD (207 849 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
37 (843.40 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
5 154.09 USD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
0.06
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
115.73%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
18
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
2.50
Alış işlemleri:
872 (50.32%)
Satış işlemleri:
861 (49.68%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.25
Beklenen getiri:
15.30 USD
Ortalama kâr:
98.88 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-253.55 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-926.87 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-8 530.13 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
2.68%
Yıllık tahmin:
33.02%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
10 612.14 USD (35.74%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
10.41% (10 612.14 USD)
Varlığa göre:
38.07% (37 416.44 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD-5 349
NZDCAD-5 305
AUDNZD-5 269
EURCHF-5 185
EURUSD-5 140
GBPUSD-5 119
CADCHF-5 97
USDCAD-5 88
GBPCAD-5 80
EURGBP-5 75
AUDSGD-5 26
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD-5 4K
NZDCAD-5 3.8K
AUDNZD-5 1.9K
EURCHF-5 -3.7K
EURUSD-5 7.8K
GBPUSD-5 9.4K
CADCHF-5 -854
USDCAD-5 -3.9K
GBPCAD-5 4.6K
EURGBP-5 4K
AUDSGD-5 -631
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD-5 4.7K
NZDCAD-5 1.9K
AUDNZD-5 -565
EURCHF-5 -1.2K
EURUSD-5 16K
GBPUSD-5 24K
CADCHF-5 2K
USDCAD-5 2.5K
GBPCAD-5 16K
EURGBP-5 8.7K
AUDSGD-5 -342
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +3 563.66 USD
En kötü işlem: -8 530 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +843.40 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -926.87 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "OANDA-v20 Live-1" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Mean Reversion MT4 is relevant for any broker, also for US residents, uses no hedging, meets the requirements of the NFA regulator (closing orders according to FIFO rules), as well as CTFD, FSA, CySec.

Mean Reversion MT4 is not a martingale signal. That said, the signal may open up to 5 orders for the same currency pair in the same direction. The order size decreases with each trade opened.

Mean Reversion MT4 does not use stop losses. The position is opened when price is sufficiently deviating from the mean and is closed when price is at the mean.

Mean Reversion MT4 may keep positions open for multiple days. For example, as of this writing, the longest held period was 38 days.

Mean Reversion MT4 currently trades the following currency pairs:

  • CADCHF
  • EURUSD
  • USDCAD
  • GBPUSD
  • EURGBP
  • EURCHF
  • GBPCAD




Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Mean Reversion MT4
Ayda 30 USD
81%
0
0
USD
105K
USD
148
100%
1 733
76%
100%
1.25
15.30
USD
38%
1:50
Kopyala

