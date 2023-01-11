Mean Reversion MT4 is relevant for any broker, also for US residents, uses no hedging, meets the requirements of the NFA regulator (closing orders according to FIFO rules), as well as CTFD, FSA, CySec.

Mean Reversion MT4 is not a martingale signal. That said, the signal may open up to 5 orders for the same currency pair in the same direction. The order size decreases with each trade opened.

Mean Reversion MT4 does not use stop losses. The position is opened when price is sufficiently deviating from the mean and is closed when price is at the mean.

Mean Reversion MT4 may keep positions open for multiple days. For example, as of this writing, the longest held period was 38 days.

Mean Reversion MT4 currently trades the following currency pairs:

CADCHF

EURUSD

USDCAD

GBPUSD

EURGBP

EURCHF

GBPCAD













