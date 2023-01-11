- Прирост
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD-5
|410
|NZDCAD-5
|363
|AUDNZD-5
|318
|EURCHF-5
|189
|EURUSD-5
|155
|GBPUSD-5
|124
|CADCHF-5
|113
|USDCAD-5
|93
|EURGBP-5
|90
|GBPCAD-5
|82
|AUDSGD-5
|27
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|AUDCAD-5
|4.9K
|NZDCAD-5
|4.9K
|AUDNZD-5
|2.4K
|EURCHF-5
|-3.9K
|EURUSD-5
|8.8K
|GBPUSD-5
|9.8K
|CADCHF-5
|4.7K
|USDCAD-5
|-3.6K
|EURGBP-5
|5.9K
|GBPCAD-5
|5.6K
|AUDSGD-5
|-314
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|AUDCAD-5
|8.1K
|NZDCAD-5
|5.3K
|AUDNZD-5
|189
|EURCHF-5
|-1.4K
|EURUSD-5
|17K
|GBPUSD-5
|25K
|CADCHF-5
|4.9K
|USDCAD-5
|2.9K
|EURGBP-5
|9.9K
|GBPCAD-5
|17K
|AUDSGD-5
|-86
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "OANDA-v20 Live-1" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
Mean Reversion MT4 is relevant for any broker, also for US residents, uses no hedging, meets the requirements of the NFA regulator (closing orders according to FIFO rules), as well as CTFD, FSA, CySec.
It is not a martingale signal. That said, the signal may open up to 5 orders for the same currency pair in the same direction.
The strategy opens the position when price is sufficiently deviating from the mean and is closed when price is at the mean.
The strategy may keep positions open for multiple days or even months.
Mean Reversion MT4 currently trades the following currency pairs with mean reversion:
- CADCHF
- EURUSD
- USDCAD
- GBPUSD
- EURGBP
- EURCHF
- GBPCAD
- AUDSDG
There is a small grid scalping component to the strategy. This component exists to recoup costs associated with trading commissions and carry costs.
- AUDNZD - Grid, but not martingale
- AUDCAD - Grid, but not martingale
- NZDCAD - Grid, but not martingale
