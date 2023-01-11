СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 4 / Mean Reversion MT4
Alexander V Singaevsky

Mean Reversion MT4

Alexander V Singaevsky
0 отзывов
Надежность
162 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2022 103%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
1 964
Прибыльных трейдов:
1 504 (76.57%)
Убыточных трейдов:
460 (23.42%)
Лучший трейд:
3 563.66 USD
Худший трейд:
-8 530.13 USD
Общая прибыль:
150 143.50 USD (311 538 pips)
Общий убыток:
-110 991.67 USD (223 028 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
37 (843.40 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
5 154.09 USD (4)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.06
Торговая активность:
100.00%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
115.73%
Последний трейд:
4 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
6
Ср. время удержания:
3 дня
Фактор восстановления:
3.69
Длинных трейдов:
991 (50.46%)
Коротких трейдов:
973 (49.54%)
Профит фактор:
1.35
Мат. ожидание:
19.93 USD
Средняя прибыль:
99.83 USD
Средний убыток:
-241.29 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
6 (-926.87 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-8 530.13 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
0.18%
Годовой прогноз:
2.26%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
10 612.14 USD (35.74%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
10.41% (10 612.14 USD)
По эквити:
38.07% (37 416.44 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
AUDCAD-5 410
NZDCAD-5 363
AUDNZD-5 318
EURCHF-5 189
EURUSD-5 155
GBPUSD-5 124
CADCHF-5 113
USDCAD-5 93
EURGBP-5 90
GBPCAD-5 82
AUDSGD-5 27
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
AUDCAD-5 4.9K
NZDCAD-5 4.9K
AUDNZD-5 2.4K
EURCHF-5 -3.9K
EURUSD-5 8.8K
GBPUSD-5 9.8K
CADCHF-5 4.7K
USDCAD-5 -3.6K
EURGBP-5 5.9K
GBPCAD-5 5.6K
AUDSGD-5 -314
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
AUDCAD-5 8.1K
NZDCAD-5 5.3K
AUDNZD-5 189
EURCHF-5 -1.4K
EURUSD-5 17K
GBPUSD-5 25K
CADCHF-5 4.9K
USDCAD-5 2.9K
EURGBP-5 9.9K
GBPCAD-5 17K
AUDSGD-5 -86
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +3 563.66 USD
Худший трейд: -8 530 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 4
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +843.40 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -926.87 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "OANDA-v20 Live-1" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Mean Reversion MT4 is relevant for any broker, also for US residents, uses no hedging, meets the requirements of the NFA regulator (closing orders according to FIFO rules), as well as CTFD, FSA, CySec.

It is not a martingale signal. That said, the signal may open up to 5 orders for the same currency pair in the same direction.

The strategy opens the position when price is sufficiently deviating from the mean and is closed when price is at the mean.

The strategy may keep positions open for multiple days or even months.

Mean Reversion MT4 currently trades the following currency pairs with mean reversion:

  • CADCHF
  • EURUSD
  • USDCAD
  • GBPUSD
  • EURGBP
  • EURCHF
  • GBPCAD
  • AUDSDG


There is a small grid scalping component to the strategy. This component exists to recoup costs associated with trading commissions and carry costs.

  • AUDNZD - Grid, but not martingale
  • AUDCAD - Grid, but not martingale
  • NZDCAD - Grid, but not martingale
Нет отзывов
2025.09.12 11:53
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.04 13:56
No swaps are charged
2025.09.04 13:56
No swaps are charged
2025.08.13 15:26
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.11 12:17
No swaps are charged
2025.08.11 12:17
No swaps are charged
2025.06.19 12:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.18 12:41
No swaps are charged
2025.06.18 12:41
No swaps are charged
2025.05.16 04:48
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.14 08:37
No swaps are charged
2025.05.14 08:37
No swaps are charged
2025.04.10 23:28
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.03.28 08:29
No swaps are charged
2025.03.28 08:29
No swaps are charged
2025.02.17 01:48
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.02.10 13:57
No swaps are charged
2025.02.10 13:57
No swaps are charged
2024.10.08 13:13
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.10.03 14:00
No swaps are charged
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Mean Reversion MT4
30 USD в месяц
103%
0
0
USD
116K
USD
162
100%
1 964
76%
100%
1.35
19.93
USD
38%
1:50
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 4.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.