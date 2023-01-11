SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / Mean Reversion MT4
Alexander V Singaevsky

Mean Reversion MT4

Alexander V Singaevsky
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
162 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2022 101%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 965
Transacciones Rentables:
1 504 (76.53%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
461 (23.46%)
Mejor transacción:
3 563.66 USD
Peor transacción:
-8 530.13 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
150 143.50 USD (311 538 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-111 872.69 USD (223 927 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
37 (843.40 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
5 154.09 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Actividad comercial:
100.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
115.73%
Último trade:
3 horas
Trades a la semana:
8
Tiempo medio de espera:
3 días
Factor de Recuperación:
3.61
Transacciones Largas:
991 (50.43%)
Transacciones Cortas:
974 (49.57%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.34
Beneficio Esperado:
19.48 USD
Beneficio medio:
99.83 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-242.67 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
6 (-926.87 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-8 530.13 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
-0.58%
Pronóstico anual:
-7.03%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
10 612.14 USD (35.74%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
10.41% (10 612.14 USD)
De fondos:
38.07% (37 416.44 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
AUDCAD-5 410
NZDCAD-5 363
AUDNZD-5 318
EURCHF-5 189
EURUSD-5 156
GBPUSD-5 124
CADCHF-5 113
USDCAD-5 93
EURGBP-5 90
GBPCAD-5 82
AUDSGD-5 27
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
AUDCAD-5 4.9K
NZDCAD-5 4.9K
AUDNZD-5 2.4K
EURCHF-5 -3.9K
EURUSD-5 7.9K
GBPUSD-5 9.8K
CADCHF-5 4.7K
USDCAD-5 -3.6K
EURGBP-5 5.9K
GBPCAD-5 5.6K
AUDSGD-5 -314
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
AUDCAD-5 8.1K
NZDCAD-5 5.3K
AUDNZD-5 189
EURCHF-5 -1.4K
EURUSD-5 16K
GBPUSD-5 25K
CADCHF-5 4.9K
USDCAD-5 2.9K
EURGBP-5 9.9K
GBPCAD-5 17K
AUDSGD-5 -86
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +3 563.66 USD
Peor transacción: -8 530 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +843.40 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -926.87 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "OANDA-v20 Live-1" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

Mean Reversion MT4 is relevant for any broker, also for US residents, uses no hedging, meets the requirements of the NFA regulator (closing orders according to FIFO rules), as well as CTFD, FSA, CySec.

It is not a martingale signal. That said, the signal may open up to 5 orders for the same currency pair in the same direction.

The strategy opens the position when price is sufficiently deviating from the mean and is closed when price is at the mean.

The strategy may keep positions open for multiple days or even months.

Mean Reversion MT4 currently trades the following currency pairs with mean reversion:

  • CADCHF
  • EURUSD
  • USDCAD
  • GBPUSD
  • EURGBP
  • EURCHF
  • GBPCAD
  • AUDSDG


There is a small grid scalping component to the strategy. This component exists to recoup costs associated with trading commissions and carry costs.

  • AUDNZD - Grid, but not martingale
  • AUDCAD - Grid, but not martingale
  • NZDCAD - Grid, but not martingale
