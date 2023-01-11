- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD-5
|410
|NZDCAD-5
|363
|AUDNZD-5
|318
|EURCHF-5
|189
|EURUSD-5
|155
|GBPUSD-5
|124
|CADCHF-5
|113
|USDCAD-5
|93
|EURGBP-5
|90
|GBPCAD-5
|82
|AUDSGD-5
|27
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD-5
|4.9K
|NZDCAD-5
|4.9K
|AUDNZD-5
|2.4K
|EURCHF-5
|-3.9K
|EURUSD-5
|8.8K
|GBPUSD-5
|9.8K
|CADCHF-5
|4.7K
|USDCAD-5
|-3.6K
|EURGBP-5
|5.9K
|GBPCAD-5
|5.6K
|AUDSGD-5
|-314
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD-5
|8.1K
|NZDCAD-5
|5.3K
|AUDNZD-5
|189
|EURCHF-5
|-1.4K
|EURUSD-5
|17K
|GBPUSD-5
|25K
|CADCHF-5
|4.9K
|USDCAD-5
|2.9K
|EURGBP-5
|9.9K
|GBPCAD-5
|17K
|AUDSGD-5
|-86
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "OANDA-v20 Live-1" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Mean Reversion MT4 is relevant for any broker, also for US residents, uses no hedging, meets the requirements of the NFA regulator (closing orders according to FIFO rules), as well as CTFD, FSA, CySec.
It is not a martingale signal. That said, the signal may open up to 5 orders for the same currency pair in the same direction.
The strategy opens the position when price is sufficiently deviating from the mean and is closed when price is at the mean.
The strategy may keep positions open for multiple days or even months.
Mean Reversion MT4 currently trades the following currency pairs with mean reversion:
- CADCHF
- EURUSD
- USDCAD
- GBPUSD
- EURGBP
- EURCHF
- GBPCAD
- AUDSDG
There is a small grid scalping component to the strategy. This component exists to recoup costs associated with trading commissions and carry costs.
- AUDNZD - Grid, but not martingale
- AUDCAD - Grid, but not martingale
- NZDCAD - Grid, but not martingale
