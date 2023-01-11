SignaleKategorien
Alexander V Singaevsky

Mean Reversion MT4

Alexander V Singaevsky
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
162 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2022 103%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 964
Gewinntrades:
1 504 (76.57%)
Verlusttrades:
460 (23.42%)
Bester Trade:
3 563.66 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-8 530.13 USD
Bruttoprofit:
150 143.50 USD (311 538 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-110 991.67 USD (223 028 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
37 (843.40 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
5 154.09 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
115.73%
Letzter Trade:
4 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
6
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
3 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
3.69
Long-Positionen:
991 (50.46%)
Short-Positionen:
973 (49.54%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.35
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
19.93 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
99.83 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-241.29 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
6 (-926.87 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-8 530.13 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
0.18%
Jahresprognose:
2.26%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
10 612.14 USD (35.74%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
10.41% (10 612.14 USD)
Kapital:
38.07% (37 416.44 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
AUDCAD-5 410
NZDCAD-5 363
AUDNZD-5 318
EURCHF-5 189
EURUSD-5 155
GBPUSD-5 124
CADCHF-5 113
USDCAD-5 93
EURGBP-5 90
GBPCAD-5 82
AUDSGD-5 27
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD-5 4.9K
NZDCAD-5 4.9K
AUDNZD-5 2.4K
EURCHF-5 -3.9K
EURUSD-5 8.8K
GBPUSD-5 9.8K
CADCHF-5 4.7K
USDCAD-5 -3.6K
EURGBP-5 5.9K
GBPCAD-5 5.6K
AUDSGD-5 -314
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD-5 8.1K
NZDCAD-5 5.3K
AUDNZD-5 189
EURCHF-5 -1.4K
EURUSD-5 17K
GBPUSD-5 25K
CADCHF-5 4.9K
USDCAD-5 2.9K
EURGBP-5 9.9K
GBPCAD-5 17K
AUDSGD-5 -86
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +3 563.66 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -8 530 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 4
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +843.40 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -926.87 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "OANDA-v20 Live-1" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Mean Reversion MT4 is relevant for any broker, also for US residents, uses no hedging, meets the requirements of the NFA regulator (closing orders according to FIFO rules), as well as CTFD, FSA, CySec.

It is not a martingale signal. That said, the signal may open up to 5 orders for the same currency pair in the same direction.

The strategy opens the position when price is sufficiently deviating from the mean and is closed when price is at the mean.

The strategy may keep positions open for multiple days or even months.

Mean Reversion MT4 currently trades the following currency pairs with mean reversion:

  • CADCHF
  • EURUSD
  • USDCAD
  • GBPUSD
  • EURGBP
  • EURCHF
  • GBPCAD
  • AUDSDG


There is a small grid scalping component to the strategy. This component exists to recoup costs associated with trading commissions and carry costs.

  • AUDNZD - Grid, but not martingale
  • AUDCAD - Grid, but not martingale
  • NZDCAD - Grid, but not martingale
2025.09.12 11:53
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.04 13:56
2025.09.04 13:56
2025.08.13 15:26
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.11 12:17
2025.08.11 12:17
2025.06.19 12:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.18 12:41
2025.06.18 12:41
2025.05.16 04:48
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.14 08:37
2025.05.14 08:37
2025.04.10 23:28
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.03.28 08:29
2025.03.28 08:29
2025.02.17 01:48
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.02.10 13:57
2025.02.10 13:57
2024.10.08 13:13
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.10.03 14:00
