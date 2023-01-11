信号部分
Alexander V Singaevsky

Mean Reversion MT4

Alexander V Singaevsky
可靠性
162
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2022 103%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
1 964
盈利交易:
1 504 (76.57%)
亏损交易:
460 (23.42%)
最好交易:
3 563.66 USD
最差交易:
-8 530.13 USD
毛利:
150 143.50 USD (311 538 pips)
毛利亏损:
-110 991.67 USD (223 028 pips)
最大连续赢利:
37 (843.40 USD)
最大连续盈利:
5 154.09 USD (4)
夏普比率:
0.06
交易活动:
100.00%
最大入金加载:
115.73%
最近交易:
4 几天前
每周交易:
6
平均持有时间:
3 天
采收率:
3.69
长期交易:
991 (50.46%)
短期交易:
973 (49.54%)
利润因子:
1.35
预期回报:
19.93 USD
平均利润:
99.83 USD
平均损失:
-241.29 USD
最大连续失误:
6 (-926.87 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-8 530.13 USD (1)
每月增长:
0.18%
年度预测:
2.26%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
10 612.14 USD (35.74%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
10.41% (10 612.14 USD)
净值:
38.07% (37 416.44 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
AUDCAD-5 410
NZDCAD-5 363
AUDNZD-5 318
EURCHF-5 189
EURUSD-5 155
GBPUSD-5 124
CADCHF-5 113
USDCAD-5 93
EURGBP-5 90
GBPCAD-5 82
AUDSGD-5 27
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
AUDCAD-5 4.9K
NZDCAD-5 4.9K
AUDNZD-5 2.4K
EURCHF-5 -3.9K
EURUSD-5 8.8K
GBPUSD-5 9.8K
CADCHF-5 4.7K
USDCAD-5 -3.6K
EURGBP-5 5.9K
GBPCAD-5 5.6K
AUDSGD-5 -314
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
AUDCAD-5 8.1K
NZDCAD-5 5.3K
AUDNZD-5 189
EURCHF-5 -1.4K
EURUSD-5 17K
GBPUSD-5 25K
CADCHF-5 4.9K
USDCAD-5 2.9K
EURGBP-5 9.9K
GBPCAD-5 17K
AUDSGD-5 -86
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +3 563.66 USD
最差交易: -8 530 USD
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +843.40 USD
最大连续亏损: -926.87 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 OANDA-v20 Live-1 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Mean Reversion MT4 is relevant for any broker, also for US residents, uses no hedging, meets the requirements of the NFA regulator (closing orders according to FIFO rules), as well as CTFD, FSA, CySec.

It is not a martingale signal. That said, the signal may open up to 5 orders for the same currency pair in the same direction.

The strategy opens the position when price is sufficiently deviating from the mean and is closed when price is at the mean.

The strategy may keep positions open for multiple days or even months.

Mean Reversion MT4 currently trades the following currency pairs with mean reversion:

  • CADCHF
  • EURUSD
  • USDCAD
  • GBPUSD
  • EURGBP
  • EURCHF
  • GBPCAD
  • AUDSDG


There is a small grid scalping component to the strategy. This component exists to recoup costs associated with trading commissions and carry costs.

  • AUDNZD - Grid, but not martingale
  • AUDCAD - Grid, but not martingale
  • NZDCAD - Grid, but not martingale
没有评论
2025.09.12 11:53
No swaps are charged on the signal account
如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载