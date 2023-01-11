- 成长
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD-5
|410
|NZDCAD-5
|363
|AUDNZD-5
|318
|EURCHF-5
|189
|EURUSD-5
|155
|GBPUSD-5
|124
|CADCHF-5
|113
|USDCAD-5
|93
|EURGBP-5
|90
|GBPCAD-5
|82
|AUDSGD-5
|27
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|AUDCAD-5
|4.9K
|NZDCAD-5
|4.9K
|AUDNZD-5
|2.4K
|EURCHF-5
|-3.9K
|EURUSD-5
|8.8K
|GBPUSD-5
|9.8K
|CADCHF-5
|4.7K
|USDCAD-5
|-3.6K
|EURGBP-5
|5.9K
|GBPCAD-5
|5.6K
|AUDSGD-5
|-314
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|AUDCAD-5
|8.1K
|NZDCAD-5
|5.3K
|AUDNZD-5
|189
|EURCHF-5
|-1.4K
|EURUSD-5
|17K
|GBPUSD-5
|25K
|CADCHF-5
|4.9K
|USDCAD-5
|2.9K
|EURGBP-5
|9.9K
|GBPCAD-5
|17K
|AUDSGD-5
|-86
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 OANDA-v20 Live-1 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
Mean Reversion MT4 is relevant for any broker, also for US residents, uses no hedging, meets the requirements of the NFA regulator (closing orders according to FIFO rules), as well as CTFD, FSA, CySec.
It is not a martingale signal. That said, the signal may open up to 5 orders for the same currency pair in the same direction.
The strategy opens the position when price is sufficiently deviating from the mean and is closed when price is at the mean.
The strategy may keep positions open for multiple days or even months.
Mean Reversion MT4 currently trades the following currency pairs with mean reversion:
- CADCHF
- EURUSD
- USDCAD
- GBPUSD
- EURGBP
- EURCHF
- GBPCAD
- AUDSDG
There is a small grid scalping component to the strategy. This component exists to recoup costs associated with trading commissions and carry costs.
- AUDNZD - Grid, but not martingale
- AUDCAD - Grid, but not martingale
- NZDCAD - Grid, but not martingale
