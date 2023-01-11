시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / Mean Reversion MT4
Alexander V Singaevsky

Mean Reversion MT4

Alexander V Singaevsky
0 리뷰
안정성
163
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2022 96%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
1 971
이익 거래:
1 508 (76.50%)
손실 거래:
463 (23.49%)
최고의 거래:
3 563.66 USD
최악의 거래:
-8 530.13 USD
총 수익:
150 508.22 USD (312 065 pips)
총 손실:
-115 000.13 USD (225 938 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
37 (843.40 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
5 154.09 USD (4)
샤프 비율:
0.06
거래 활동:
100.00%
최대 입금량:
115.73%
최근 거래:
2 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
18
평균 유지 시간:
3 일
회복 요인:
3.35
롱(주식매수):
994 (50.43%)
숏(주식차입매도):
977 (49.57%)
수익 요인:
1.31
기대수익:
18.02 USD
평균 이익:
99.81 USD
평균 손실:
-248.38 USD
연속 최대 손실:
6 (-926.87 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-8 530.13 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
-3.01%
연간 예측:
-36.02%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
10 612.14 USD (35.74%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
10.41% (10 612.14 USD)
자본금별:
38.07% (37 416.44 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
AUDCAD-5 410
NZDCAD-5 364
AUDNZD-5 320
EURCHF-5 189
EURUSD-5 157
GBPUSD-5 124
CADCHF-5 114
USDCAD-5 94
EURGBP-5 90
GBPCAD-5 82
AUDSGD-5 27
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
AUDCAD-5 4.9K
NZDCAD-5 4.9K
AUDNZD-5 2.5K
EURCHF-5 -3.9K
EURUSD-5 8.1K
GBPUSD-5 9.8K
CADCHF-5 4.8K
USDCAD-5 -6.7K
EURGBP-5 5.9K
GBPCAD-5 5.6K
AUDSGD-5 -314
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
AUDCAD-5 8.1K
NZDCAD-5 5.4K
AUDNZD-5 208
EURCHF-5 -1.4K
EURUSD-5 16K
GBPUSD-5 25K
CADCHF-5 4.9K
USDCAD-5 1K
EURGBP-5 9.9K
GBPCAD-5 17K
AUDSGD-5 -86
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +3 563.66 USD
최악의 거래: -8 530 USD
연속 최대 이익: 4
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +843.40 USD
연속 최대 손실: -926.87 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "OANDA-v20 Live-1"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

Mean Reversion MT4 is relevant for any broker, also for US residents, uses no hedging, meets the requirements of the NFA regulator (closing orders according to FIFO rules), as well as CTFD, FSA, CySec.

It is not a martingale signal. That said, the signal may open up to 5 orders for the same currency pair in the same direction.

The strategy opens the position when price is sufficiently deviating from the mean and is closed when price is at the mean.

The strategy may keep positions open for multiple days or even months.

Mean Reversion MT4 currently trades the following currency pairs with mean reversion:

  • CADCHF
  • EURUSD
  • USDCAD
  • GBPUSD
  • EURGBP
  • EURCHF
  • GBPCAD
  • AUDSDG


There is a small grid scalping component to the strategy. This component exists to recoup costs associated with trading commissions and carry costs.

  • AUDNZD - Grid, but not martingale
  • AUDCAD - Grid, but not martingale
  • NZDCAD - Grid, but not martingale
리뷰 없음
2025.09.12 11:53
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.04 13:56
No swaps are charged
2025.09.04 13:56
No swaps are charged
2025.08.13 15:26
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.11 12:17
No swaps are charged
2025.08.11 12:17
No swaps are charged
2025.06.19 12:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.18 12:41
No swaps are charged
2025.06.18 12:41
No swaps are charged
2025.05.16 04:48
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.14 08:37
No swaps are charged
2025.05.14 08:37
No swaps are charged
2025.04.10 23:28
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.03.28 08:29
No swaps are charged
2025.03.28 08:29
No swaps are charged
2025.02.17 01:48
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.02.10 13:57
No swaps are charged
2025.02.10 13:57
No swaps are charged
2024.10.08 13:13
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.10.03 14:00
No swaps are charged
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Mean Reversion MT4
월별 30 USD
96%
0
0
USD
112K
USD
163
100%
1 971
76%
100%
1.30
18.02
USD
38%
1:50
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 4 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.