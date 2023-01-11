- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD-5
|410
|NZDCAD-5
|364
|AUDNZD-5
|320
|EURCHF-5
|189
|EURUSD-5
|157
|GBPUSD-5
|124
|CADCHF-5
|114
|USDCAD-5
|94
|EURGBP-5
|90
|GBPCAD-5
|82
|AUDSGD-5
|27
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|AUDCAD-5
|4.9K
|NZDCAD-5
|4.9K
|AUDNZD-5
|2.5K
|EURCHF-5
|-3.9K
|EURUSD-5
|8.1K
|GBPUSD-5
|9.8K
|CADCHF-5
|4.8K
|USDCAD-5
|-6.7K
|EURGBP-5
|5.9K
|GBPCAD-5
|5.6K
|AUDSGD-5
|-314
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|AUDCAD-5
|8.1K
|NZDCAD-5
|5.4K
|AUDNZD-5
|208
|EURCHF-5
|-1.4K
|EURUSD-5
|16K
|GBPUSD-5
|25K
|CADCHF-5
|4.9K
|USDCAD-5
|1K
|EURGBP-5
|9.9K
|GBPCAD-5
|17K
|AUDSGD-5
|-86
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "OANDA-v20 Live-1"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
Mean Reversion MT4 is relevant for any broker, also for US residents, uses no hedging, meets the requirements of the NFA regulator (closing orders according to FIFO rules), as well as CTFD, FSA, CySec.
It is not a martingale signal. That said, the signal may open up to 5 orders for the same currency pair in the same direction.
The strategy opens the position when price is sufficiently deviating from the mean and is closed when price is at the mean.
The strategy may keep positions open for multiple days or even months.
Mean Reversion MT4 currently trades the following currency pairs with mean reversion:
- CADCHF
- EURUSD
- USDCAD
- GBPUSD
- EURGBP
- EURCHF
- GBPCAD
- AUDSDG
There is a small grid scalping component to the strategy. This component exists to recoup costs associated with trading commissions and carry costs.
- AUDNZD - Grid, but not martingale
- AUDCAD - Grid, but not martingale
- NZDCAD - Grid, but not martingale
