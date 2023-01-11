SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Mean Reversion MT4
Alexander V Singaevsky

Mean Reversion MT4

Alexander V Singaevsky
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
148 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2022 81%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 733
Profit Trade:
1 322 (76.28%)
Loss Trade:
411 (23.72%)
Best Trade:
3 563.66 USD
Worst Trade:
-8 530.13 USD
Profitto lordo:
130 721.96 USD (281 020 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-104 209.36 USD (207 849 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
37 (843.40 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
5 154.09 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
115.73%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
18
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
2.50
Long Trade:
872 (50.32%)
Short Trade:
861 (49.68%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.25
Profitto previsto:
15.30 USD
Profitto medio:
98.88 USD
Perdita media:
-253.55 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-926.87 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-8 530.13 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
2.72%
Previsione annuale:
33.02%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
10 612.14 USD (35.74%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
10.41% (10 612.14 USD)
Per equità:
38.07% (37 416.44 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD-5 349
NZDCAD-5 305
AUDNZD-5 269
EURCHF-5 185
EURUSD-5 140
GBPUSD-5 119
CADCHF-5 97
USDCAD-5 88
GBPCAD-5 80
EURGBP-5 75
AUDSGD-5 26
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD-5 4K
NZDCAD-5 3.8K
AUDNZD-5 1.9K
EURCHF-5 -3.7K
EURUSD-5 7.8K
GBPUSD-5 9.4K
CADCHF-5 -854
USDCAD-5 -3.9K
GBPCAD-5 4.6K
EURGBP-5 4K
AUDSGD-5 -631
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD-5 4.7K
NZDCAD-5 1.9K
AUDNZD-5 -565
EURCHF-5 -1.2K
EURUSD-5 16K
GBPUSD-5 24K
CADCHF-5 2K
USDCAD-5 2.5K
GBPCAD-5 16K
EURGBP-5 8.7K
AUDSGD-5 -342
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +3 563.66 USD
Worst Trade: -8 530 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +843.40 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -926.87 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "OANDA-v20 Live-1" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Mean Reversion MT4 is relevant for any broker, also for US residents, uses no hedging, meets the requirements of the NFA regulator (closing orders according to FIFO rules), as well as CTFD, FSA, CySec.

Mean Reversion MT4 is not a martingale signal. That said, the signal may open up to 5 orders for the same currency pair in the same direction. The order size decreases with each trade opened.

Mean Reversion MT4 does not use stop losses. The position is opened when price is sufficiently deviating from the mean and is closed when price is at the mean.

Mean Reversion MT4 may keep positions open for multiple days. For example, as of this writing, the longest held period was 38 days.

Mean Reversion MT4 currently trades the following currency pairs:

  • CADCHF
  • EURUSD
  • USDCAD
  • GBPUSD
  • EURGBP
  • EURCHF
  • GBPCAD




Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.12 11:53
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.04 13:56
No swaps are charged
2025.09.04 13:56
No swaps are charged
2025.08.13 15:26
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.11 12:17
No swaps are charged
2025.08.11 12:17
No swaps are charged
2025.06.19 12:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.18 12:41
No swaps are charged
2025.06.18 12:41
No swaps are charged
2025.05.16 04:48
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.14 08:37
No swaps are charged
2025.05.14 08:37
No swaps are charged
2025.04.10 23:28
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.03.28 08:29
No swaps are charged
2025.03.28 08:29
No swaps are charged
2025.02.17 01:48
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.02.10 13:57
No swaps are charged
2025.02.10 13:57
No swaps are charged
2024.10.08 13:13
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.10.03 14:00
No swaps are charged
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Mean Reversion MT4
30USD al mese
81%
0
0
USD
105K
USD
148
100%
1 733
76%
100%
1.25
15.30
USD
38%
1:50
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.