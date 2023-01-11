- Crescita
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD-5
|349
|NZDCAD-5
|305
|AUDNZD-5
|269
|EURCHF-5
|185
|EURUSD-5
|140
|GBPUSD-5
|119
|CADCHF-5
|97
|USDCAD-5
|88
|GBPCAD-5
|80
|EURGBP-5
|75
|AUDSGD-5
|26
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD-5
|4K
|NZDCAD-5
|3.8K
|AUDNZD-5
|1.9K
|EURCHF-5
|-3.7K
|EURUSD-5
|7.8K
|GBPUSD-5
|9.4K
|CADCHF-5
|-854
|USDCAD-5
|-3.9K
|GBPCAD-5
|4.6K
|EURGBP-5
|4K
|AUDSGD-5
|-631
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD-5
|4.7K
|NZDCAD-5
|1.9K
|AUDNZD-5
|-565
|EURCHF-5
|-1.2K
|EURUSD-5
|16K
|GBPUSD-5
|24K
|CADCHF-5
|2K
|USDCAD-5
|2.5K
|GBPCAD-5
|16K
|EURGBP-5
|8.7K
|AUDSGD-5
|-342
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "OANDA-v20 Live-1" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Mean Reversion MT4 is relevant for any broker, also for US residents, uses no hedging, meets the requirements of the NFA regulator (closing orders according to FIFO rules), as well as CTFD, FSA, CySec.
Mean Reversion MT4 is not a martingale signal. That said, the signal may open up to 5 orders for the same currency pair in the same direction. The order size decreases with each trade opened.
Mean Reversion MT4 does not use stop losses. The position is opened when price is sufficiently deviating from the mean and is closed when price is at the mean.
Mean Reversion MT4 may keep positions open for multiple days. For example, as of this writing, the longest held period was 38 days.
Mean Reversion MT4 currently trades the following currency pairs:
- CADCHF
- EURUSD
- USDCAD
- GBPUSD
- EURGBP
- EURCHF
- GBPCAD
