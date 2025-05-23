通貨 / XSMO
XSMO: Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF
73.71 USD 0.17 (0.23%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
XSMOの今日の為替レートは、-0.23%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり73.67の安値と74.03の高値で取引されました。
Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
XSMO News
- Is Now the Time to Buy Small-Cap Stocks?
- Record Share Of EPS Increases This Quarter, But Are Economic Cracks Forming?
- The Life Of A Fed Chair
- Options Positioning Diverges Between Large- Vs. Small-Caps
- Equities Broaden Out, At Last
- Can Stocks Defy September's Bad Reputation For Markets?
- Should Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- How Much Riskier Is The Russell 2000 Vs. The S&P 500?
- Monitoring Factor Risk Cycles Is A Valuable Tool For Portfolio Design And Analysis
- How To Make Small-Cap Investing Less Risky
- The Appeal Of Small-Cap Stocks
- Long-Term Views From A Small-Cap Lens
- Small-Cap Equities: What Could Fuel A Sustainable Rally?
- Weekly Market Pulse: Big Rate Cuts? Not Right Now (null:SPX)
- Mega-Cap Crowding Steers Managers To Japan, Europe
- From Forecasts To Facts: Revisiting 2025’s Investment Themes
- Google Giveth, Tesla Taketh Away
- Q3 2025 Equity Market Outlook
- XSMO: Outstanding GARP Stats For This Small-Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)
- Fears Of Slower Economic Growth Pressure U.S. Small-Cap Stock Outlook
- Monopoly Money
- Why Small-Caps Could Outperform In The Next Economic Cycle
- Winners And Losers From The Trade War: An Equities View
- Tariff On, Tariff Off
1日のレンジ
73.67 74.03
1年のレンジ
53.90 74.49
- 以前の終値
- 73.88
- 始値
- 73.85
- 買値
- 73.71
- 買値
- 74.01
- 安値
- 73.67
- 高値
- 74.03
- 出来高
- 25
- 1日の変化
- -0.23%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.05%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 17.97%
- 1年の変化
- 11.72%
24 9月, 水曜日
14:00
USD
- 実際
- 0.800 M
- 期待
- 0.692 M
- 前
- 0.664 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
- 20.5%
- 期待
- 7.9%
- 前
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- 実際
- -0.607 M
- 期待
- -2.631 M
- 前
- -9.285 M
14:30
USD
- 実際
- 0.177 M
- 期待
- -0.329 M
- 前
- -0.296 M
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 3.724%