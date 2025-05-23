QuotesSections
Currencies / XSMO
Back to US Stock Market

XSMO: Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF

73.88 USD 0.15 (0.20%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

XSMO exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 73.72 and at a high of 74.49.

Follow Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

XSMO News

Daily Range
73.72 74.49
Year Range
53.90 74.49
Previous Close
73.73
Open
73.76
Bid
73.88
Ask
74.18
Low
73.72
High
74.49
Volume
680
Daily Change
0.20%
Month Change
3.29%
6 Months Change
18.25%
Year Change
11.97%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
New Home Sales
Act
Fcst
0.692 M
Prev
0.652 M
14:00
USD
New Home Sales m/m
Act
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-0.6%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-2.631 M
Prev
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-0.329 M
Prev
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
5-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.724%