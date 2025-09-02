通貨 / STZ
STZ: Constellation Brands Inc
132.96 USD 0.09 (0.07%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
STZの今日の為替レートは、-0.07%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり131.90の安値と134.20の高値で取引されました。
Constellation Brands Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
STZ News
- Constellation Brands Is Down Nearly 40% in 2025. Is This a Once-in-a-Lifetime Buying Opportunity Before the Stock Goes Parabolic?
- Boston Beer Stock: Reasonably Priced Growth Stock (NYSE:SAM)
- 米国ビール販売不振、消費者の経済的負担がコンステレーションとモルソン・クアーズに打撃
- US beer sales slump on consumer strain hits Constellation and Molson Coors
- コンステレーション・ブランズ株、52週安値の142.21ドルを記録
- Constellation Brands stock hits 52-week low at $142.21
- Is Constellation Brands Stock a Buy Right Now?
- New Strong Sell Stocks for September 12th
- This Applied Materials Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday - Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT), Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY)
- Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's August 2025 New Analysts
- Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Constellation Brands vs. Kraft Heinz
- The Score: Macy’s, Kraft Heinz, Tesla and More Stocks That Defined the Week
- Truist upgrades Crown Holdings on 2026 growth outlook after share sell-off
- Trump Administration To Renegotiate The USMCA Agreement, Public Consultations Likely To Start Next Month: Report - Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP), Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)
- Constellation Brands: More Pain To Come (Short Update) (NYSE:STZ)
- Top 3 Risk Off Stocks You'll Regret Missing In September - Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)
- McDonald's To Rally Around 14%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - C3.ai (NYSE:AI), Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)
- Bernstein lowers Constellation Brands stock price target to $195 on recovery concerns
- Constellation Brands stock price target lowered to $190 at BMO Capital
- Constellation Brands stock falls as TD Cowen cuts price target on weak beer demand
- Constellation Brands stock price target lowered to $170 by Evercore ISI
- Constellation Brands stock hits 52-week low at $149.42
- Jefferies lowers Constellation Brands stock price target on Hispanic consumer challenges
- Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) Barclays 18th Annual Global Consumer Staples Conference
1日のレンジ
131.90 134.20
1年のレンジ
131.90 258.63
- 以前の終値
- 133.05
- 始値
- 133.00
- 買値
- 132.96
- 買値
- 133.26
- 安値
- 131.90
- 高値
- 134.20
- 出来高
- 6.783 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.07%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -11.33%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -27.77%
- 1年の変化
- -48.59%
