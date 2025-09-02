クォートセクション
通貨 / STZ
株に戻る

STZ: Constellation Brands Inc

132.96 USD 0.09 (0.07%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

STZの今日の為替レートは、-0.07%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり131.90の安値と134.20の高値で取引されました。

Constellation Brands Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

STZ News

1日のレンジ
131.90 134.20
1年のレンジ
131.90 258.63
以前の終値
133.05
始値
133.00
買値
132.96
買値
133.26
安値
131.90
高値
134.20
出来高
6.783 K
1日の変化
-0.07%
1ヶ月の変化
-11.33%
6ヶ月の変化
-27.77%
1年の変化
-48.59%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K